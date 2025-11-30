Inter Miami Set Three MLS Records in Eastern Conference Win
Inter Miami will have a chance to capture the MLS Cup when they take on Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on Saturday. Still, they’ve already had a historic 2025 MLS Cup playoffs, having advanced past Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati and New York City FC.
While their regular season didn’t live up to the record-breaking points mark they set in 2024 to win the Supporters’ Shield, the attack, Lionel Messi’s performances and playoff showing have been among the best in the 30 years of MLS.
With the 5–1 win over New York City FC, they continued to make history.
Here are the records they set in the big win.
Miami Breaks Goals Record
After rattling five past USMNT’s Matt Freese on Saturday, Miami elevated their regular-season and playoffs goalscoring total to 98, the most ever by an MLS club in a single campaign. Not only have they reached that mark in MLS play, but they did so while balancing a run to the 2025 Leagues Cup final and to the knockout stages of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Across all competitions, Miami have scored 131 goals in 57 matches.
Tadeo Allende Ties Goals Record
Not since 2002 has a player scored eight goals in a single MLS Cup playoff run, until Tadeo Allende reached that mark with a hat-trick in the Eastern Conference final against NYCFC. The Argentine winger scored 11 in the regular season and has eight through just five games in the postseason.
With eight goals, he tied the record for most by a single player in an MLS Cup playoffs, drawing level with Guatemalan forward Carlos Ruiz, who scored eight as the LA Galaxy made a run to the 2002 MLS Cup.
Both he and Lionel Messi rank among eight players all-time to have scored six in a single postseason and will have a chance to surpass the historic marks in the final.
Lionel Messi Extends Goal Contributions Record
Messi had a quieter game against NYCFC, but put up a late assist to bring him to six goals and seven assists in five games through the 2025 postseason. The Argentine maestro had previously broken the record for the most goal contributions in a single season, which was 11, but extended his total to 13 with a game still to go.
When is MLS Cup?
Inter Miami will take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Cup in the last-ever game at Chase Stadium next Saturday. Should they win, the title would extend Messi’s world record trophy haul to 47 across all competitions for club and country.