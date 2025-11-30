When and Where is the 2025 MLS Cup Final: Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
The Major League Soccer Cup final is set as Inter Miami will welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Inter Miami cruised past New York City FC on Saturday night at home to book their spot. Tadeo Allende scored a hat trick to secure the record for most goals in a single MLS postseason, while Lionel Messi added an assist for his record 13th goal contribution of the playoffs.
After securing home field advantage and the Eastern Conference title, Miami watched as Vancouver defeated San Diego FC 3–1 to claim the club’s first Western Conference title and the right to take on the Herons in Fort Lauderdale.
Here’s everything you need to know about the MLS Cup final.
Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head History
The MLS Cup final will be the fourth-ever meeting between Miami and Vancouver.
The Whitecaps hold the head-to-head advantage, having beaten Miami 2–0 and 3–1 in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals back in April. Yet, those games came before Miami found their best form and months before the Whitecaps signed Thomas Müller.
U.S. men’s national team players Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter scored twice, while Pedro Vite added a goal of his own. However, they will not have Vite for the final, after the club transferred him to Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM in the summer.
The two sides have only met once in the MLS regular season, with Miami defeating the Whitecaps 2–1 in Canada during the 2024 season. However, that match did not include Messi, Sergio Busquets or Luis Suárez.
Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: All-Time Results
Date
Result
Competition
April 30, 2025
Inter Miami 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps
Concacaf Champions Cup
April 24, 2025
Vancouver Whitecaps 2–0 Inter Miami
Concacaf Champions Cup
May 25, 2024
Vancouver Whitecaps 1–2 Inter Miami
MLS Regular Season
Where and When is the MLS Cup Final?
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Location: Fort Lauderdale
- Venue: Chase Stadium
- Kick-off Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Inter Miami finished higher in the Supporters’ Shield table giving them home field advantage for the final. The Whitecaps will be on the road for the third time in the postseason, having beaten FC Dallas in the first round and San Diego FC in the third round.
The final will mark the last game at Chase Stadium, with the club set to move to Miami Freedom Park for the 2026 MLS season.
Lionel Messi vs. Thomas Müller History
The final match of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs sees Messi and Müller clash for the first time since the 2022–23 UEFA Champions League. In 10 previous meetings, Müller has come out victorious seven times, all with either Germany or Bayern Munich.
The most high-profile matchup between the two saw Germany prevail over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, where Müller delivered an assist to Mario Götze for the winning goal in extra time.
Other memorable clashes include Messi and Barcelona’s win over Bayern in the 2014–15 Champions League. Müller also netted a brace in Bayern’s historic 8–2 trouncing against Barcelona in 2020.