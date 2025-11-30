SI

When and Where is the 2025 MLS Cup Final: Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet for the just the fourth time ever on Dec. 6.

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi (left) faces off against Thomas Müller (right) for the biggest prize in MLS.
Lionel Messi (left) faces off against Thomas Müller (right) for the biggest prize in MLS. / Carmen Mandato/Getty Images, Omar Vega/Getty Images

The Major League Soccer Cup final is set as Inter Miami will welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami cruised past New York City FC on Saturday night at home to book their spot. Tadeo Allende scored a hat trick to secure the record for most goals in a single MLS postseason, while Lionel Messi added an assist for his record 13th goal contribution of the playoffs.

After securing home field advantage and the Eastern Conference title, Miami watched as Vancouver defeated San Diego FC 3–1 to claim the club’s first Western Conference title and the right to take on the Herons in Fort Lauderdale.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MLS Cup final.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head History

Vancouver Whitecaps - Inter Miami
Sebastian Berhalter (left) was key to the Whitecaps’ Concacaf Champions Cup wins against Inter Miami. / Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The MLS Cup final will be the fourth-ever meeting between Miami and Vancouver.

The Whitecaps hold the head-to-head advantage, having beaten Miami 2–0 and 3–1 in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals back in April. Yet, those games came before Miami found their best form and months before the Whitecaps signed Thomas Müller.

U.S. men’s national team players Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter scored twice, while Pedro Vite added a goal of his own. However, they will not have Vite for the final, after the club transferred him to Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM in the summer.

The two sides have only met once in the MLS regular season, with Miami defeating the Whitecaps 2–1 in Canada during the 2024 season. However, that match did not include Messi, Sergio Busquets or Luis Suárez.

Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: All-Time Results

Date

Result

Competition

April 30, 2025

Inter Miami 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps

Concacaf Champions Cup

April 24, 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps 2–0 Inter Miami

Concacaf Champions Cup

May 25, 2024

Vancouver Whitecaps 1–2 Inter Miami

MLS Regular Season

Where and When is the MLS Cup Final?

Chase Stadium
Chase Stadium serves as the backdrop for the MLS Cup final. / Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
  • Location: Fort Lauderdale
  • Venue: Chase Stadium
  • Kick-off Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Inter Miami finished higher in the Supporters’ Shield table giving them home field advantage for the final. The Whitecaps will be on the road for the third time in the postseason, having beaten FC Dallas in the first round and San Diego FC in the third round.

The final will mark the last game at Chase Stadium, with the club set to move to Miami Freedom Park for the 2026 MLS season.

Lionel Messi vs. Thomas Müller History

Lionel Messi - Thomas Muller
Lionel Messi (left) and Thomas Müller (right) played against each other in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final. / Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

The final match of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs sees Messi and Müller clash for the first time since the 2022–23 UEFA Champions League. In 10 previous meetings, Müller has come out victorious seven times, all with either Germany or Bayern Munich.

The most high-profile matchup between the two saw Germany prevail over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, where Müller delivered an assist to Mario Götze for the winning goal in extra time.

Other memorable clashes include Messi and Barcelona’s win over Bayern in the 2014–15 Champions League. Müller also netted a brace in Bayern’s historic 8–2 trouncing against Barcelona in 2020.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer