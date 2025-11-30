Why Thomas Muller, Lionel Messi’s Latest Trophies Don’t Count Towards Incredible Records
Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller won trophies on Saturday night, in MLS action, but they won’t count towards their record-breaking totals.
With an assist in Inter Miami’s 4–1 win over New York City FC, Messi and his Herons teammates earned the Eastern Conference Trophy in the MLS Cup playoffs. Hours later, Müller and the Whitecaps put up a 3–1 win over San Diego FC to become Western Conference champions.
Next Saturday, both clubs will play in MLS Cup for the first time, as Inter Miami welcome the Whitecaps to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
The Eastern and Western titles, though, are not considered to be major trophies and will not count towards the illustrious hauls of silverware acquired by Messi and Müller. It is a significant honor to win, but it only crowns the league’s semifinal winner.
Transfermarkt, the go-to database for soccer stats and records, confirmed that it does not consider the conference trophy an official honor. The trophy also does not come with an automatic berth to the Concacaf Champions Cup.
MLS clubs can win several officially recognized trophies every year, with the two most important within the league being the MLS Cup, awarded to the winner of the MLS Cup playoffs, and the Supporters’ Shield, which Miami won in 2024 as the best regular-season club.
Outside of the two major MLS honors, teams can win the Conacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup and for Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, the Voyageurs Cup and Canadian Championship, which Müller helped the club claim in September.
MLS is not the only sport that does not overly celebrate Conference Championships. In the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association, some teams refuse to touch the Western and Eastern Conference trophies for fear of bad luck.
For now, both Messi and Müller might have a new photo with a trophy, but their records remain at 47 and 35 trophies, respectively, and they will look to win an official one next week in a winner-take-all MLS Cup clash, with the winner hoisting the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy.