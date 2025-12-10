SI

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup: Full List of Matches

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps both discovered their prospective paths to the final.

Grey Whitebloom

The Concacaf Champions Cup has evaded Lionel Messi for now.
The Concacaf Champions Cup has evaded Lionel Messi for now. / Luis Cano/Jam Media/Elsa/Getty Images

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup is set to be one of the most competitive editions in recent years.

Fresh from their MLS Cup triumph, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have publicly declared their intention to add a piece of continental silverware to the club’s ever-growing trophy cabinet.

Thomas Müller will now be able to play in the competition, boosting Vancouver Whitecaps’ efforts to avenge their humbling loss in the 2025 final to Cruz Azul, who are trying to become the first team in a decade to defend this title.

Club América were the last side to achieve that feat and will be hopeful of adding another confederation crown to their swollen stack, while fellow Mexican giants Monterrey will attempt to triumph even without Sergio Ramos.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

The competition doesn’t get underway until February next year but every club learned their prospective routes to the final at December’s draw. That protracted event was co-hosted by former U.S. men’s national team defender Alexi Lalas, who struck a bizarre mix of wild enthusiasm and undisguised disdain all played to the backdrop of defiant confusion.

“Really?” Lalas asked after accurately stating that this was a straight knockout tournament. “You guys asked me to read it, so it must be true!”

For those hoping to be a little less confused than Lalas, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament’s schedule.

2026 Schedule

Round

First Leg Dates

Second Leg Dates

Round One

Feb. 3–5, Feb. 17–19

Feb. 10–12, Feb. 24–26

Round of 16

March 10–12

March 17–19

Quarterfinals

April 7–9

April 14–16

Semifinals

April 28–30

May 5–7

Final

May 30

N/A

Round One

Round One Matchup Number

Team 1

Team 2

1

Pumas UNAM

San Diego FC

2

LA Galaxy

Sporting SM

3

Cruz Azul

Vancouver FC

4

Monterrey

CSD Xelajú

5

LAFC

Real España

6

Nashville

Atlético Ottawa

7

Club América

Olimpia

8

Philadelphia Union

Defence Force

9

Tigres UANL

Forge FC

10

FC Cincinnati

O&M FC

11

Vancouver Whitecaps

CS Cartaginés

Round of 16

Round of 16 Matchup Number

Team 1

Team 2

1

Toluca

Pumas UNAM or San Diego FC

2

Mount Pleasant

LA Galaxy or Sporting SM

3

Cruz Azul or Vancouver FC

Monterrey or CSD Xelajú

4

LD Alajuelense

LAFC or Real España

5

Inter Miami

Nashville or Atlético Ottawa

6

Club América or Olimpia

Philadelphia Union or Defence Force

7

Tigres UANL or Forge FC

FC Cincinnati or O&M FC

8

Seattle Sounders

Vancouver Whitecaps or CS Cartaginés

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal Matchup Number

Team 1

Team 2

1

Winner R16 1

Winner R16 2

2

Winner R16 3

Winner R16 4

3

Winner R16 5

Winner R16 6

4

Winner R16 7

Winner R16 8

Semifinals

Semifinal Matchup Number

Team 1

Team 2

1

Winner QF 1

Winner QF 2

2

Winner QF 3

Winner QF 4

Final

Date

Team 1

Team 2

May 30, 2026

Winner SF 1

Winner SF 2

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer