2026 Concacaf Champions Cup: Full List of Matches
The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup is set to be one of the most competitive editions in recent years.
Fresh from their MLS Cup triumph, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have publicly declared their intention to add a piece of continental silverware to the club’s ever-growing trophy cabinet.
Thomas Müller will now be able to play in the competition, boosting Vancouver Whitecaps’ efforts to avenge their humbling loss in the 2025 final to Cruz Azul, who are trying to become the first team in a decade to defend this title.
Club América were the last side to achieve that feat and will be hopeful of adding another confederation crown to their swollen stack, while fellow Mexican giants Monterrey will attempt to triumph even without Sergio Ramos.
The competition doesn’t get underway until February next year but every club learned their prospective routes to the final at December’s draw. That protracted event was co-hosted by former U.S. men’s national team defender Alexi Lalas, who struck a bizarre mix of wild enthusiasm and undisguised disdain all played to the backdrop of defiant confusion.
“Really?” Lalas asked after accurately stating that this was a straight knockout tournament. “You guys asked me to read it, so it must be true!”
For those hoping to be a little less confused than Lalas, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament’s schedule.
2026 Schedule
Round
First Leg Dates
Second Leg Dates
Round One
Feb. 3–5, Feb. 17–19
Feb. 10–12, Feb. 24–26
Round of 16
March 10–12
March 17–19
Quarterfinals
April 7–9
April 14–16
Semifinals
April 28–30
May 5–7
Final
May 30
N/A
Round One
Round One Matchup Number
Team 1
Team 2
1
Pumas UNAM
San Diego FC
2
LA Galaxy
Sporting SM
3
Cruz Azul
Vancouver FC
4
Monterrey
CSD Xelajú
5
LAFC
Real España
6
Nashville
Atlético Ottawa
7
Club América
Olimpia
8
Philadelphia Union
Defence Force
9
Tigres UANL
Forge FC
10
FC Cincinnati
O&M FC
11
Vancouver Whitecaps
CS Cartaginés
Round of 16
Round of 16 Matchup Number
Team 1
Team 2
1
Toluca
Pumas UNAM or San Diego FC
2
Mount Pleasant
LA Galaxy or Sporting SM
3
Cruz Azul or Vancouver FC
Monterrey or CSD Xelajú
4
LD Alajuelense
LAFC or Real España
5
Inter Miami
Nashville or Atlético Ottawa
6
Club América or Olimpia
Philadelphia Union or Defence Force
7
Tigres UANL or Forge FC
FC Cincinnati or O&M FC
8
Seattle Sounders
Vancouver Whitecaps or CS Cartaginés
Quarterfinals
Quarterfinal Matchup Number
Team 1
Team 2
1
Winner R16 1
Winner R16 2
2
Winner R16 3
Winner R16 4
3
Winner R16 5
Winner R16 6
4
Winner R16 7
Winner R16 8
Semifinals
Semifinal Matchup Number
Team 1
Team 2
1
Winner QF 1
Winner QF 2
2
Winner QF 3
Winner QF 4
Final
Date
Team 1
Team 2
May 30, 2026
Winner SF 1
Winner SF 2