Sergio Ramos Makes Huge Career Decision Ahead of Contract Expiry—Report
Sergio Ramos aims to captain Monterrey to Liga MX Apertura 2025 glory before the end of the year, but recent reports indicate that the legendary Real Madrid defender won’t continue with Rayados once the calendar turns to 2026.
Although it seems like Ramos won’t continue in Liga MX, retirement also appears to be out of the question, according to El Chiringuito’s Juanfe Sanz.
“Sergio Ramos has decided to put an end to his time at Monterrey,” Sanz said. “His objective is to lift a title during the [Apertura 2025] playoffs, but he wants to start a new chapter in his sporting career and he’s not planning on retiring.”
According to TUDN, Sanz’s report, which has since been confirmed by MARCA caught Rayados by surprise.
The former Real Madrid center back signed a one-year contract with Monterrey at the start of 2025. Monterrey’s sporting director José Antonio Noriega recently admitted that the team were already in talks with Ramos regarding a contract renewal.
Ramos has featured 31 times for Rayados this year, scoring seven goals and becoming a mainstay in the lineup during the Apertura 2025, starting 17 of the 18 games Domènec Torrent’s side has played.
Monterrey and Ramos Haven’t Agreed on Terms of Renewal
Prior to landing in Liga MX, Ramos spent six months without a club after putting an end to his second chapter at boyhood club Sevilla in the summer of 2024.
It took him a few months to get back into playing shape with Rayados, but ever since the 2025 Club World Cup, Ramos has thrived with the Mexican side. His durability has been perhaps his strongest quality, looking able to withstand the season’s busy schedule.
But regardless of Ramos’s return to form, TUDN’s report suggest that a reason why the Spaniard might be inclined to look for a new home is the discrepancy between Ramos and Rayados in the terms of his contract renewal.
Monterrey would reportedly like to extend Ramos for six months, or for a year with an option to review the contract in six months. The player, however, wants a fully guaranteed one-year renewal to ink a new deal.
If an agreement isn’t reached in the next month, then Ramos could leave as a free agent and suitors will likely take a chance on him given his recent form. The Saudi Pro League seems like a potential destination given they already tried to lure Ramos in 2023 when he left Paris Saint-Germain.
Nevertheless, at the moment Ramos is focused on lifting a trophy in Mexico. Monterrey have a 2–0 lead over Club América heading into the second leg of the quarterfinals on Saturday night, perfectly positioned to advance to the semifinals as the club looks to win their first Liga MX trophy since 2019.