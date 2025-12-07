Inter Miami Reveal Next Trophy Target After MLS Cup Triumph
FORT LAUDERDALE – Inter Miami captured the 2025 MLS Cup on Saturday, but have already set their sights on winning their next trophy, the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2026.
Lionel Messi had two assists for the Herons in his first MLS Cup, as Miami defeated Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 to add the league’s premier trophy to the cabinet, after previously winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield.
Their next opportunity to win a title comes in continental competition, with the Concacaf Champions Cup set to kick off in January.
“Our goal is to win the Champions [Cup],” co-owner Jorge Mas said in Spanish to reporters ahead of the MLS Cup, which also marked the final game of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets’s professional careers.
Despite beating Vancouver in MLS Cup, Miami’s Concacaf dreams ended against the Whitecaps in 2025, with a 5–1 aggregate loss in the semifinal.
The Whitecaps advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup final before losing 5–0 to Liga MX powerhouse, Cruz Azul, who punched their ticket to the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup alongside the next three victors.
By virtue of their MLS regular season finish, the Whitecaps also return to Champions Cup competition.
When is the Concacaf Champions Cup Draw?
The Herons and other qualified teams will learn their Concacaf Champions Cup path on Tuesday, Dec. 9 when Concacaf runs the tournament’s annual draw. By winning the MLS Cup, Miami skipped over the first round and will enter the competition in the Round of 16.
Unlike Europe’s UEFA Champions League, the Concacaf Champions Cup operates as a straight bracket tournament with no group stage or league phase. Instead, each round features home and away series, with a one-legged final set for May, 2026.
Other teams earning the bye to the Round of 16 include the Seattle Sounders (U.S.), Toluca (Mexico), Alajuelense (Costa Rica) and Mount Pleasant FC (Jamaica).
Six other MLS clubs, including FC Cincinnati, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, the Philadelphia Union and San Diego FC will also join Miami, Seattle and the Whitecaps in Champions Cup action.
How to Watch the Concacaf Champions Cup Draw
The draw for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup will be made available for free on Concacaf’s YouTube page on Dec. 9 at 7 pm ET (4 pm PT). In addition to YouTube, the draw will be made available on Concacaf TV networks, including Fox Sports in the United States and OneSoccer in Canada.