2026 FIFA World Cup Parking Tickets Could Cost More Than Actual Admission
FIFA is now officially selling parking spots near 2026 World Cup stadiums for as much as $175 per spot, adding to the astonishing fees it will take some fans to attend next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Soccer’s global governing body launched a website, backed by JustPark, where supporters can reserve and purchase parking well in advance to guarantee a spot at venues throughout the three host countries.
Many of the cities, like Atlanta, Mexico City and Toronto, do not have prices or spaces available to reserve just yet. Those looking to attend matches in Miami, Kansas City, Boston, Dallas, or Philadelphia, though, can book their spots today.
Prices vary depending on the stadium and the match. For example, a group stage match in Kansas City costs $75 per spot. In Philadelphia, a parking spot for an equivalent group stage fixture costs $115.
Knockout stage prices are even higher. To reserve parking near Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts for the quarterfinals, a spot will set you back $145. Those driving to AT&T Stadium in Texas for the semifinals will need to pay $175 to park.
Fans heading to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to see the third place match unfold on July 18 must also pay $175 to reserve parking ahead of time.
Prices are not yet out for parking at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the venue hosting the 2026 World Cup final. The six cities across Mexico and Canada also do not have prices out yet.
At this time, the actual location of the spots in relation to the stadiums are unknown. A JustPark customer support representative told The Athletic: “Parking lots and spaces will be allocated closer to the event date. … Exact parking lot details and timings will be confirmed via email well before the match.”
Public transportation is also an option to attend World Cup matches, though some venues, like Hard Rock Stadium, are not easy to get to via public transport.
Prices for 2026 World Cup Continue to Rise
The addition of such high parking fees for some World Cup venues only adds to the record-breaking prices to attend games next summer.
Tickets for the first U.S. men’s national team match in Los Angeles ranges from $560 to $2,735. The opening match of the tournament in Mexico will cost fans anywhere from $370 to $1,825.
Still, there are some group stage matches fans can attend for prices as low as $60, which means reserving a parking spot, even at the lowest available price of $75, could indeed cost more than the price of admission.
Much like the parking, ticket prices increase beyond the group stage. The cheapest ticket to attend the final at MetLife stadium is $2,030, and that is before resale.