How Much It Will Cost to Watch USMNT at 2026 World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is edging into view and ticket prices have now been revealed for next summer’s highly-anticipated tournament.
World soccer’s most prestigious competition will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and boasts more matches than ever before, with 48 nations now competing for the ultimate prize.
That means more opportunities for supporters to watch live from the stands but tickets will be hard to come by for the tournament, especially for USMNT fixtures. They’ll be like gold dust and won’t be cheap, either.
Here is how much it will cost to watch the United States at the World Cup.
Ticket Prices Revealed for USMNT 2026 World Cup Group Stage Matches
On Wednesday, Oct. 1, initial prices were revealed for tickets at the World Cup. With the competition’s official draw not taking place until Dec. 5, however, it’s impossible to know which countries will be playing in which groups and at which venues—apart from the three host nations.
Tickets are broken down into four categories, with Category 1 being the most expensive and desirable ticket and Category 4 being the cheapest.
For the USMNT’s opening group stage game—for which opponents are currently unknown—prices were highest, ranging from $560 for a Category 4 ticket to a staggering $2,725 for a Category 1 ticket. The second group game was cheapest, ranging from $90 to $535, while the potentially decisive final game was priced at between $140 and $805.
However, FIFA have already confirmed dynamic pricing for the tournament, meaning ticket prices will fluctuate based on demand. Prices were not expected to change until after December’s draw but have already risen for various matches, including several USMNT games.
The Athletic reported that prices for their second group stage fixture have already risen around $30 for a Category 1 ticket and $20 for a Category 3 ticket. These changes will continue over the coming months.
Fixture
Category 1
Category 2
Category 3
Category 4
Match 1
$2,735
$1,940
$1,120
$560
Match 2
$535
$405
$185
$90
Match 3
$805
$605
$280
$140
*Original ticket prices (could change due to variable pricing system).
Ticket Prices for 2026 World Cup Knockout Stage by Round
Obviously there are no guarantees that the USMNT will make it beyond the group stage, but host nations have a history of going deep into major international competitions. Supporters will be planning ahead for potential knockout fixtures.
If the United States qualify for the round of 32, their opponents and venue are unknown, but tickets will range from around $105 for the cheapest Category 4 ticket to $665 for the most expensive Category 1 ticket. Prices will also depend on location, with prices in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles already much higher than matches played elsewhere.
The same applies up until the third-place match and final, with tickets for the showpiece event currently priced between $2,030 and $6,370.
Round
Category 1
Category 2
Category 3
Category 4
Round of 32
$370–$665
$280–$500
$135–$240
$105–$185
Round of 16
$590–$890
$450–$675
$220–$330
$170–$260
Quarterfinal
$1,125–$1,690
$765–$1,150
$485–$725
$275–$410
Semifinal
$2,565–$2,780
$1,775–$1,920
$660–$720
$420–$455
Third Place Match
$1,000
$715
$360
$165
Final
$6,370
$4,210
$2,790
$2,030
*Original ticket prices (could change due to variable pricing system).
How Can Supporters Buy 2026 World Cup Tickets?
Tickets are already on sale for the World Cup, with various lotteries having taken place to allow supporters to purchase seats. Another lottery phase will come into effect following December’s draw, after which tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Spring time.
Fans can purchase tickets through FIFA’s website, with the organizers also creating an official resale and exchange marketplace.
