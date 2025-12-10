2026 MLS Cup: The Way Too Early Favorites —Ranked
The 2025 MLS season wrapped up with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami lifting the Phillip F Anschutz Trophy as MLS Cup champions. Still, as soon as the confetti landed, the 2026 season became the focus of every club.
Led by two assists from Messi, Miami defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 to win their first title, becoming the ninth team to win MLS Cup in the last 10 years. Next season, in the final campaign with the summer-based schedule, the 29 other clubs will be looking to ensure Miami don’t get the satisfaction of a title defense.
The 2026 preseason is set to begin in January, with the regular season kicking off with Miami visiting Son Heung-min’s LAFC at the LA Colosseum on Feb. 21, leading up to MLS Cup in December.
A year away, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five teams that could win the title in 2026.
5. Nashville SC
Nashville SC were one of the best teams in MLS through the middle of the 2025 season, but tapered off in the last third of the campaign, ultimately falling in the first round to eventual champions Inter Miami.
It was the first year under manager B.J. Callaghan. At their peak, they played organized and attacking soccer, buoyed by a blossoming partnership between 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar and English striker Sam Surridge. Mukhtar, in his fifth MLS season, had 16 goals and 12 assists, while Surridge scored 24 goals to finish second in the MLS Golden Boot race, only behind Messi.
Their primary issue this season was the lack of an attacker to play alongside Surridge up top, with Mukhtar operating as an attacking midfielder. If Nashville can find him, they could play at a more consistent level.
At the same time, they will have more salary cap flexibility after parting ways with captain and DP center back Walker Zimmerman, bringing in Maxwell Woledzi from Norwegian top-flight side Fredrikstad FK as his replacement.
There’s a base of an MLS Cup contender, and they won the U.S. Open Cup for their first trophy, but finding consistency will be critical.
4. Seattle Sounders FC
The Seattle Sounders are the closest MLS has to a perennial contender, with their history and prowess in big moments defining their identity as a club. In 2025, they met their end in penalty kicks against a defensively-minded Minnesota United, after winning the 2025 Leagues Cup in champagne fashion.
With manager Brian Schmetzer at the helm, much of the core of the team should remain and they can expect to see continued progress from striker Osaze De Rosario and 20-year-old Obed Vargas, who has played his way into the Mexico national team setup.
Seattle’s biggest question will come with two out-of-contract players. Veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei dealt with injuries in 2025, but at 39 remained the heartbeat of the club’s lineage, while homegrown midfielder Paul Rothrock became a cult hero with four goals in seven assists and will have suitors in the offseason.
They’ll start the season without DP midfielder Pedro de la Vega, but their potential to turn into form at the right time remains strong.
3. LAFC
LAFC hit the post three times and missed an empty net in the Western Conference semifinal against Vancouver, ending their storybook start to the Son Heung-min era earlier than hoped. Yet, the loss also gave Son his first crushing MLS Cup playoff defeat, lighting a spark for the 2026 campaign.
The transition between Son and Western Conference goalscoring leader Denis Bouanga flourished at the end of the year and they found their rhythm against some of the league’s midtable to bottom-tier teams.
The Black and Gold have also re-signed 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris, keeping consistency between the sticks.
Overall, there’s enough quality there to win with the top of their roster. Yet, the most significant question lies in their technical area as Marc Dos Santos transitions from assistant coach to manager.
Previously, he served as Vancouver’s manager for over two seasons (2019-21), compiling a record of 22 wins, 37 losses and 18 draws, but will hope for greater success in his second top MLS job.
2. Inter Miami
When David Beckham led the charge to bring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, the vision was always to win MLS Cup. In 2025, they zoned in on that focus, making it priority No. 1 to peak at the right time to secure the trophy.
Success, they did that.
For 2026, though, they’ve committed to going all-out in the Concacaf Champions Cup, a path that often leaves MLS teams exhausted midseason. In 2022, when the Seattle Sounders won the Champions Cup, they missed the MLS Cup playoffs. Although that’s not likely for Miami, given that they recently witnessed Vancouver make a run to the MLS Cup and the Champions Cup finals, it remains a possibility.
With Messi sticking around and the team reigning champions, they will be contenders to repeat. Yet manager Javier Mascherano and the club will need to secure new talent to replace the over 5,000 regular-season minutes played by the now retired duo of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
1. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Thomas Müller couldn’t help but be excited for what 2026 may bring for the ever-improving Vancouver Whitecaps.
“It hurts, but in the best way it could hurt," he said. “With big losses, it gives you a lot of energy for the future.”
While the Whitecaps weren’t able to secure a win in the MLS Cup or Concacaf Champions Cup finals, they were one of the few teams to advance to both in the same season.
In 2026, they’ll have Müller from the start of the campaign, as well as a fully healthy Ryan Gauld and Brian White. At the same time, Sebastian Berhalter and other key stars are expected to return.
Meanwhile, at the back, MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon and Serbian Ranko Veselinović are expected to stand out, after the latter missed the tail end of 2025 and the MLS Cup playoffs due to injury.
There is uncertainty around the club’s long-term future in Vancouver. Still, with the structure established under first-year manager Jesper Sørensen and the potential of a full year of health, there are plenty of reasons to be hopeful about the Whitecaps.
Also, what was the last time a Canadian club lost the MLS Cup in their first appearance? Toronto FC in 2016. Who won in 2017? Well, Toronto FC.