2026 World Cup Visitors to U.S. Set to Face Extreme Social Media Scrutiny
A proposal filed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (C.B.P.) asserts fans coming to the United States for the 2026 World Cup could have to undergo an in-depth review of their social media history.
The document, filed in the Federal Register, specifically targets visitors from 42 countries, including the U.K., France, Germany and South Korea, planning to enter the United States through the visa waiver program, which allows foreigners to stay in the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa.
Those looking to use the program must first obtain electronic travel authorization. As it stands, applicants simply pay $40, submit an email address, home address, phone number and emergency contact information.
The process, though, is about to get much more exhaustive as the U.S. prepares for the wave of tourism coming with the 2026 World Cup. C.B.P. revealed it plans to ask for extensive personal data, including a “mandatory” social media review of up to five years.
Applicants would also have to share email addresses from the last decade and phone numbers used in the last five years, as well as personal information about their parents, spouses, siblings and children.
The C.B.P. is open to hearing responses on the proposal over the next 60 days.
Proposed Changes Could Hinder World Cup Travelers
The increased scrutiny of those enrolling in the Electronic System for Travel Authorization could result in major delays for travelers hoping to visit the United States, per Bo Cooper at immigration law firm Fragomen.
The partner also warns of the “increased likelihood of being flagged” or denied entry into the United States, especially since the new method would look at “online speech” and then make a decision based on “discretion.”
The potential new practices are not exclusive to World Cup supporters, but they would likely be in place before next summer’s tournament, affecting millions of people planning on visiting the United States to witness soccer’s greatest spectacle.
U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has been at the center of discussion in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup. The 79-year-old threatened to move certain games out of what he deemed “unsafe” host cities, including Boston, Seattle and San Francisco, back in September.
Vice President J.D. Vance also previously cautioned traveling fans of lingering in the United States after the tournament concludes, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned: “Don’t overstay your visas.”