Will Lionel Messi Play for Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union?
Lionel Messi's status remains a concern for Inter Miami as the Herons prepare to face the Eastern Conference leaders, Philadelphia Union.
Messi started Inter Miami's 2025 campaign in prime form. The 37-year-old bagged two goals and two assists in his first three matches across all competitions, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to record 40 goal contributions in the league. Then, he missed the Herons' next three matches.
The club never confirmed Messi was nursing an injury, but his time on the sidelines became a distant memory when he returned just before the international break. Following a brief cameo against Cavalier, Messi played a full 90 minutes against Atlanta United and found the back of the net in Inter Miami's 1–2 victory.
Days later, Messi pulled out of Argentina's squad due to a minor muscle injury. While Argentina qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Messi remained in Miami, where he now finally returned to training.
With a huge clash coming up against Philadelphia Union, the question on everyone's minds is: Will Lionel Messi play?
It is still uncertain whether Messi will play against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Mar. 29. Despite his return to training, Messi's fitness is a huge worry for the Herons, especially with the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals swiftly approaching.
Even if Messi is given the green light to play on Saturday, he will likely only feature off the bench as Inter Miami continue to monitor his minutes. Throwing the 37-year-old into the starting lineup against Philadelphia when the Herons face LAFC just four days later is rather unlikely.
The conditions of the game will also play a role in whether the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner makes an appearance if he is deemed fit enough. Should Inter Miami go down to 10 men like they have three times in MLS this season, then expect Messi to stay on the bench.
As the match against Philadelphia draws closer, expect Javier Mascherano to give fans a proper update on the fitness of his best player.