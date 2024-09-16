5 Best Champions League Games of Matchweek 1
The 18-game Champions League schedule for Matchweek 1 includes five must-see battles between the best clubs across Europe’s top five leagues, including a UCL final rematch.
The 2024–25 Champions League format replaced the group stage with the new league phase, featuring 36 teams that play eight different opponents throughout the next five months. The changes offer much more competitive matches earlier on in the tournament and no longer force teams to play one another twice prior to the knockout stage.
The league phase draw produced matchups that could go on to be the 2025 Champions League final, putting the pressure on some of the biggest clubs and managers in the world to perform as soon as the tournament kicks off.
Let’s take a look at the five best Champions League games unfolding in Matchweek 1.
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
The reigning Premier League champions host the reigning Serie A champions on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. ET. The last time Manchester City and Inter Milan clashed, Pep Guardiola’s side ended up lifting its first ever Champions League trophy.
Now, Inter will get the chance to avenge its 2023 Champions League final defeat in front of a sea of blue shirts. Simone Inzaghi’s men are unbeaten in Serie A this season, but Manchester City is perfect in the Premier League so far, notching four victories in its first four fixtures.
The match promises the best storylines and the highest level of competition in Matchweek 1, especially if Erling Haaland and Marcus Thuram translate their elite goalscoring form to the Champions League.
AC Milan vs Liverpool
After a season stuck in the Europa League, Liverpool is back in the Champions League, and its first test is AC Milan away from home. Arne Slot has a lot to prove in his first European campaign in charge of the Reds, especially when Jürgen Klopp led the club to three Champions League finals during his tenure and hoisted the ultimate prize in 2019.
On paper, Milan match up nicely with Liverpool, especially at the San Siro, but Paulo Fonseca’s men have only won a single Serie A game this season. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão have impressed in an otherwise underwhelming squad, yet a home match in the Champions League against a club like Liverpool ought to bring out the best of the Italian giants.
The 2005 Champions League final rematch kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. ET.
Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig might not have many recent Champions League successes to draw upon, but past disappointments do not tell the full story of either side in its current state. Diego Simeone brought in Julián Alvarez, Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sørloth during the summer transfer window, leading to Atletico Madrid's unbeaten start to its 2024–25 La Liga campaign.
Leipzig lost Dani Olmo to Barcelona, but the club still sits level with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga standings after securing seven points in its first three fixtures. Marco Rose’s side even snapped Bayer Leverkusen’s 35-match unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga, handing the reigning German champions their first league loss since May 2023.
Now, both teams are set to meet on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. ET for what should be a tactical battle that could make the difference come time for the final league phase standings.
Atalanta vs Arsenal
Fresh off winning its first ever European trophy, Atalanta is making its grand return to the Champions League for the first time since 2021. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side needs a positive result against Arsenal with matches against Real Madrid and Barcelona looming in its tough league phase schedule, especially after Atalanta's slow start to the 2024–25 Serie A season.
Arsenal, meanwhile, must shift its focus from challenging Manchester City for the English crown to securing its first European trophy of the 21st century. Mikel Arteta’s squad, led by William Saliba at the back and Bukayo Saka up top, must impress at the Stadio di Bergamo in what will be the first of two difficult away fixtures in Italy. The Gunners will likely be without their captain, Martin Ødegaard as he recovers from an ankle injury.
The defending Europa League champions take on the Premier League runner-up on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. ET.
Monaco vs Barcelona
AS Monaco and FC Barcelona will meet in the Champions League for just the third time ever on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. ET. The last time the two clubs clashed in the European competition, Pep Guardiola was in the starting XI at the Camp Nou and the Spanish side came away with a 2–0 victory.
Plenty has changed over the last 30 years, though, and now Monaco gets to host the five-time UCL champions in France. Hansi Flick’s side has yet to drop points in La Liga this season, but its tumultuous recent history in the Champions League promises a much closer match than some fans might expect against the Ligue 1 runner-up.