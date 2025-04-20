5 MLS Clubs Most Likely to Sign Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller
FC Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller is set to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the 2025 campaign, and his future remains very much up in the air for the remainder of his career.
Having spent nearly 25 years as part of Bayern’s academy and squad setups, he will experience a new club for the first time as a professional. In recent weeks, since the club announced they would not renew him, the 35-year-old has been linked with a move to MLS, Italy’s Serie A and even other Bundesliga clubs.
A move to MLS could be enticing for the fluent English speaker, though, taking a step down while also getting a chance to conquer a league he would likely be able to star in.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at where he might end up, should he decide to swap sides of the Atlantic.
1. LAFC
LAFC is reportedly in the lead for Thomas Müller, and is the club that FC Bayern Munich would want him to go to, and those rumors might just have legs. In 2023, Bayern and LAFC established a developmental partnership centred on discovering and developing young players between the two clubs, with the aim of bringing the best to the Bundesliga giants.
Although the partnership is primarily commercial and is not focused on bringing older players from Bayern to LAFC, there is an established connection between the two clubs. Bayern could see LAFC as an opportunity to further establish their global brand, too, while Müller could potentially help identify young talent for his former club.
Tactically, there isn’t much of a need or a fit at LAFC, but their partnership makes this plausible.
2. San Diego FC
Enjoying a stellar start to their MLS existence in 2025, San Diego FC could be a landing spot for Müller. Other than the San Diego weather, the club has established a clear tactical identity under head coach Mikey Varas, and could find use in a more established striker than Tomas Angel.
While there would not be as much opportunity to drop into a false nine or attacking midfield, Müller could help elevate the attack, given the starring skill on the wings of designated players Anders Dreyer and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.
San Diego engaged in talks with Kevin De Bruyne’s camp before backing off due to costs, so Müller could be an intriguing option.
3. Chicago Fire FC
At this point, Kevin De Bruyne is likely the target for Chicago Fire FC. However, Müller would be an enticing secondary option as a DP attacker for Gregg Berhalter’s squad, which has racked up 12 points in nine games this season.
Already linked with Neymar Jr. in the offseason, the club is clearly out looking for a new face of the franchise, and Müller would fit in tactically as either an attacking midfielder or secondary striker. Currently, Chicago’s attack has been powered by Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers and former Premier League winger Jonathan Bamba, whose combination has been lethal this season.
By adding another threat, either more centrally or at the top, it could open up further space for each player to attack and make the Fire’s options more competitive. They are also not new to bringing in legendary German stars, having previously been home to Bastian Schweinsteiger from 2017 to 2019.
4. FC Cincinnati
Still looking to find consistency after Luciano Acosta left the club ahead of the season, Müller could join FC Cincinnati as a second striker alongside recent $16 million signing, Kévin Denkey.
Denkey has quickly established himself as a player who can score in MLS, but he has lacked consistency through his first 10 weeks in the league. By adding Müller, the club could play the German in behind Denkey, or stack the two up top, with the hopes of benefiting both players.
Cincinnati currently have a designated player spot open, with Denkey and Evander their only two on the roster at the moment, which could allow them to offer competitive money to Müller. According to the Daily Mail, they might just be the front-runners.
5. New York Red Bulls
The New York Red Bulls already have a pair of DP attackers from the Bundesliga in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, a former Bayern player, and Emil Forsberg. What harm could there be in adding a third?
The Red Bulls have been fairly reliant on wide play to start the season, and Choupo-Moting is just starting to round into form with four goals in eight games after a slightly rocky start. While adding Müller wouldn’t immediately solve any issues, he could be a strong fit for their identity and could allow them to compete vertically.
Through nine matches in 2025, the Red Bulls have scored 10 goals and have had only five goal scorers.