5 Reasons to Watch El Clasico This Weekend
One of the biggest sporting rivalries on earth reignites this weekend as Barcelona travels to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid on Saturday for the first El Clásico of the season.
El Clásico is one of the most intense matches in all of world soccer, a rivalry with over a century of history between two of the sport's most iconic clubs that for diverse sporting, social and political reasons grew to despise each other.
Soccer greats like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, Luis Figo, Sergio Ramos, Ronaldinho and countless others have elevated this rivalry into a different stratosphere. There's perhaps no other club game in the world that matches El Clásico's power to grab eyeballs from every corner of the globe.
It's true that El Clásico hasn't been as prominent ever since it reached perhaps the highest peak of its history during the late 2000s and into the 2010s with Messi and Ronaldo as main protagonists. However, there's a new wave of emerging talent in both teams that could revitalize this rivalry.
The game will see some of the best players in the world right now go head to head. Vinícius Júnior is the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or next Monday. Lamine Yamal continues to put in otherworldly performances as a teenager. Robert Lewandowski is back to being one of the best strikers in the game and Kylian Mbappé will get his first taste of this rivalry.
In case you need any convincing, here are five reasons to watch El Clásico this weekend.
1. Real Madrid Can Tie Barcelona's 43 Game Unbeaten Record in La Liga
Los Blancos come into El Clásico in the midst of a 42-game unbeaten run in La Liga, one win shy of equalling the record established by Barcelona between the 2016–17 and 2017-18 seasons.
Real Madrid's last league loss came over a year ago in a 1–3 defeat in the Madrid derby vs. Atletico Madrid. Atleti had a chance to end the streak at home against its crosstown rivals three matchweeks ago; however, Diego Simeone's men could only muster a draw and Los Blancos escaped the Estadio Cvitas Metropolitano with the unbeaten streak intact.
Barcelona has an added incentive to leave the Santiago Bernabéu with the three points, as it will ensure the continuation of a record many saw as unbreakable when the Catalans set it over half a decade ago.
2. El Clásico Has Become a High Scoring Affair
Unlike other derbies across Europe that can be heavy in intensity but light on goals and spectacle, El Clásico has delivered it all in recent years, making it one of the most attractive clashes for neutral spectators to watch.
There's been at least three goals scored in each of the last eight Clásicos in La Liga going back to 2020. The only match of the decade that hasn't reached this number ended with a 2–0 Real Madrid win in Mar. 2020. Ever since, it's been a high scoring affair with both teams encouraging attacking football.
Real Madrid has scored 10 goals in its last five games, Barcelona has 19 in the same amount of matches, so there's reason to believe that the high scoring precedent in El Clásico will continue.
3. Kylian Mbappé & Hansi Flick's First El Clásico
Kylian Mbappé joined Real Madrid for games like this. He has a chance to showcase his talent and poise in one of the sport's biggest games.
The Frenchman has six goals to start his career in La Liga, but he's yet to find the level that made many people across the globe consider him the best player in the world. El Clásico is the perfect opportunity for him to announce his arrival to Los Blancos and the Bernabéu faithful.
Barcelona has been revitalized by the arrival of the Hansi Flick. After a trophyless season defined by inconsistency, Xavi Hernández's tenure came to an end and Flick arrived.
The German has elevated the level of practically every player in the squad. Flick has Barcelona playing like one of the best teams in the world with results thus far supporting that claim.
It will be very interesting to see how Flick handles the pressure and weight of a trip to the Bernabéu. It will be the first time in his managerial career that he goes head-to-head against Carlo Ancelotti in an official match and the first time he faces Los Blancos since his playing days.
Whether it's from the sidelines or on the pitch, these two men could very well be the difference makers for their teams in their first El Clásico.
4. Real Madrid is Looking for Its Longest Winning Streak in El Clásico in 59 Years
Real Madrid is eyeing a fifth straight El Clásico victory in all competitions that would equal the second longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry.
Los Blancos last lost to the Blaugranas in an official match in Mar. 2023. Since then, Real Madrid has dominated the rivalry with two wins in La Liga, one in the Copa del Rey semifinal and another in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Barcelona once had a five-game winning streak in El Clásico to kickstart the Pep Guardiola era between 2008 and 2010. Los Blancos own the longest winning streak in rivalry history that sits at seven between 1962 and 1965.
5. A Fight for the Top Spot in La Liga This Season
It's still early days, but this weekend's El Clásico could play a significant role in the title race.
Through 10 games a title race between the two rivals seems inevitable. Barcelona currently holds a three point lead atop the standings and Real Madrid will be keen on not allowing any more distance to grow.
Although it's almost impossible that even with a win Real Madrid claims the top spot in the standings given goal difference, getting level on points with Barcelona after its dominant start to the campaign would mean a lot to Ancelotti's men who are yet to fire on all cylinders this season.
Barcelona could leave the Bernabéu with a six point lead in the standings that would make them clear favorites to raise the title at season's end.
All the ingredients are there to make Saturday's El Clásico an unmissable fixture for soccer fans across the globe.