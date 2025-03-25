5 Replacements for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to a move to Real Madrid in the summer as his contract expires, according to The Athletic.
The last 10 years of Liverpool have been headlined by three players: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold. Salah, the superstar up front. Van Dijk, the captain in defense. And Alexander-Arnold, one of Liverpool's own.
Despite uncertainty surrounding all three players' futures at the club as we head toward an important summer for Arne Slot, Alexander-Arnold appears to be the first domino to fall. At just 26-years-old, his departure opens up a major hole in the squad. Slot's been praised for the work he's done in his debut campaign in terms of improving players like Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and others, but his first real squad challenge comes in replacing Alexander-Arnold.
Here are five replacement options for Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool next season.
Conor Bradley
If Liverpool choose to not buy someone and rely on in-house talent, then Conor Bradley is at the top of the list.
The 21-year-old made his debut under Jurgen Klopp during the 2021-22 season in the Carabao Cup. After a season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, Bradley broke through with the first team in 2024 making his Premier League debut in January. He also started the 2024 Carabao Cup final, the final trophy Klopp won at the club before departing.
Bradley's been a promising player under Arne Slot this season when fit and has been tapped as a long-term successor to Alexander-Arnold. Given the likelihood of a change at left back as well, it wouldn't be surprising to see Liverpool stick with Bradley as the starter next year opting for a rotational player as a signing.
As well, if Liverpool do buy a premier starter to come in, Bradley still should factor in to the club's long-term plans.
Jeremie Frimpong
The Bayer Leverkusen and Dutch player is the high-profile, exciting option. Playing more as a wing back and wide midfielder during his time in the Bundesliga, Frimpong was a key contributor during Xabi Alonso's debut, invincible season.
He'd immediately have the experience and chemistry of playing with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch from their time together with the Netherlands national team. Frimpong's current deal expires in 2028, so he'd also likely be the most expensive option on the list in terms of transfer fee.
He provides blistering pace and attacking nous that would immediately fill the void left by Alexander-Arnold's departure. So far this season, he's provided 14 goal contributions across 36 Bundesliga and Champions League games.
Ola Aina
Ola Aina is of Nottingham Forest's breakout stars this season as they push for Champions League qualification. At 28-years-old, Aina could be the perfect option to come in, start a number of seasons while Bradley continues to mature and get reps.
He's started every Premier League game for Nuno Espirito Santo this season keeping a league best 12 clean sheets, as of writing. As well, Forest's defense have conceded just 35 goals this season good for the fourth-best defensive record in the league.
Could Liverpool try and sign both Aina and Milos Kerkez revitalizing both sides of their defense?
Lutsharel Geertruida
Geertruida represents the versatile, relatively safe and familiar option for Liverpool. The Dutch defender has the valuable experience of playing under Slot at Feyenoord and has been linked with the club in the past.
Geetruida moved to RB Leipzig this season appearing in 19 of 27 league games so far. He also appeared in every Champions League game during the league phase for the German side. He can play across the back line providing valuable depth throughout a season should injuries arise.
Slot could value having someone as versatile as his former player to offer rest to players like Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and more while giving players like Jarell Quansah and Bradley the minutes to continue developing.
Vanderson
Vanderson is a Brazilian international currently playing at AS Monaco in Ligue 1. At 23-years-old, the Brazilian offers similar versatility as Frimpong and Geertruida while mainly playing as a right back this season.
If Liverpool do pursue him, they'd likely face competition from the other major players in Europe. Vanderson's been linked with Barcelona recently as Hansi Flick could view him as the perfect complement to Jules Kounde.