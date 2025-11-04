Agent Arrested After Premier League Player ‘Threatened With Gun’
A Premier League player was allegedly threatened with a gun by a football agent after an altercation on a busy north London street.
The Metropolitan Police were called to the incident on Sept. 6 at around 11 p.m., which is understood to have stemmed from the player’s decision not to use the services of the 31-year-old agent.
The Telegraph report that the agent, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has worked with players operating at international level and that the player in question is an established Premier League regular.
“Police were called at 23.14hrs on Saturday, 6 September, to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a firearm on Cockfosters Parade, Barnet,” a Metropolitan Police statement confirmed.
“Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation it was also reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual. No injuries were reported in either incident.
“A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 8 September on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.”
A source told The Sun newspaper: “This was a terrifying incident and one which has sent shockwaves through the business side of football. The player was understandably shaken up—to have threats made against you with a gun is shocking.
“He reported it right away. It was the right thing to do for his safety. He has been supported by his friends and club and they all hope it will not impact his performances. But there will be serious questions about why this happened, which the police are now trying to answer.”
What Is the Role of a Football Agent?
A football agent traditionally takes care of all off-field matters, namely contract negotiations, sponsorships and even the managing of social media accounts on the likes of Instagram, X and TikTok. They make the majority of their money by earning commission from transfers, often bringing in the help of intermediaries to help facilitate and flush out potential deals.
Agents can work individually or as part of a wider agency, with a number of high-profile players often represented by the same people. Jorge Mendes is perhaps the most famous agent in the game right now—his reputation has grown exponentially over the years and he’s most often associated with Cristiano Ronaldo, who he started representing in 2002.
Rafaela Pimenta is another of the game’s most prominent off-field figures. She took on the client base of Mino Raiola after his passing in April 2022—Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is perhaps the most influential player in her stable.