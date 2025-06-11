‘Doesn't Take a Genius’—Alan Shearer on Arsenal's Striker Struggles
Alan Shearer didn't hold back when calling out Arsenal's transfer decisions last season after coming up short in a third consecutive campaign.
Injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, along with Eddie Nketiah's departure last summer, left Mikel Arteta no choice but to deploy midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker during the run-in. And, even at that point, they were really only fighting for the Champions League.
“The question would be, whose decision was it at the beginning of [last] season to go in without signing a striker? Was it Mikel saying he felt he had enough, or was it the board saying ‘We can't afford it?’ Whoever's decision it was, it backfired,” Shearer said to Sports Illustrated.
The Gunners have long been criticised in Arteta's tenure for needing an outright goalscorer, especially when taking into consideration Erling Haaland arrived at Manchester City right when Arsenal began challenging for league titles. Players like Havertz and Jesus have shown glimpses, but no one's made the position their own despite routinely challenging the last three seasons.
But this past year was the first season where they were truly affected in the scoring department. Arsenal's Premier League goal tally decreased from 91 to 69 this season, a startling number further exemplified by the 14 draws suffered.
On both Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško, the two strikers Arsenal have been frequently linked to, Shearer isn't favoring one or the other. Rather, the Premier League's all-time leading goal scorer emphasized how important this summer is for clubs and players looking for a big move.
“I think they're both very good strikers, but I also think there are four, or five if not even more after [Liam] Delap [of note]... it's the time to be a centre forward isn't it? Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, maybe Tottenham, maybe Newcastle, almost every big club is looking for a centre forward,” Shearer said.
Multiple Premier League clubs are in the market this summer for a striker to make an impact next season, and Shearer made his thoughts known on potential moves for Arsenal, reigning champion Liverpool and his former club, Newcastle.
“I'd like Newcastle to sign another forward, particularly as they're going into Champions League football. I think Liverpool need to sign a forward and there's no doubt [about Arsenal] because if you look at every stat in forward positions, they're down from last season. It doesn't take a genius to work out what Arsenal need.”
Delap was the first domino to fall this summer moving from Ipswich Town to Chelsea with the reported move done. Liverpool have reportedly agreed to a deal for Florian Wirtz, though the German best operates as an attacking midfielder or second striker.
If Arsenal want to contend next season, they need to bring in someone who can lead the line with authority.