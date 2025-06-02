Liam Delap Moves ‘One Step Closer’ to Chelsea Transfer
Chelsea have struck an agreement over personal terms with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap ahead of a proposed transfer, a report has revealed.
Having received interest from across the Premier League after an impressive season with Ipswich yielded 12 goals, Delap informed his numerous suitors late last month that he wants to join Chelsea this summer.
The Blues have triggered Delap’s relegation release clause of £30 million ($40.4 million) and spent the past few days in formal negotiations with the 22-year-old to finalise a contract. According to The Athletic, the deal is now done.
Delap has agreed the terms of a six-year contract and a medical has been scheduled for Monday.
Chelsea are hoping to complete as much of their transfer business as possible before this summer’s Club World Cup and have already asked Delap to travel to the United States with Enzo Maresca’s squad, rather than accept a call-up to England’s Under-21 side.
Even with a move for Delap so close to completion, Chelsea are still said to be in pursuit of another striker before the end of the transfer window.
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké is thought to be a leading candidate for Chelsea, although his price tag of around €100 million (£84.3 million, $113.5 million) threatens to complicate things for the Blues, as does rival interest from Liverpool.
Much could depend on the future of Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman is available for transfer this summer and has suitors from across Europe. Young forward Marc Guiu could also leave on loan amid interest from Ipswich.