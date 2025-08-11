Alexander Isak Handed ‘Ultimatum’ Over Liverpool Transfer Interest
Newcastle United officials are reported to have warned striker Alexander Isak that he will be expected to resume training with the club if an acceptable offer for his services is not received in the coming weeks.
Isak, who missed pre-season with what was described as a thigh injury, is training away from the rest of the Newcastle squad at the request of manager Eddie Howe, who confessed he does not want the Sweden international’s actions to negatively impact the rest of the squad.
Reports claim Newcastle officials have informed Isak he will not be sold this summer, much to the striker’s alleged frustration as he seeks a record-breaking transfer to Liverpool.
According to Chronicle Live, the exit door is not closed so firmly but officials have made it clear to Isak that he is expected to act professionally until the club receive what they believe to be an acceptable offer for his services.
Newcastle have already turned down a bid of £110 million ($147.8 million) from Liverpool, instead valuing the striker at £150 million. Whether the Reds will return with such an offer remains unclear.
If Newcastle do not receive a significantly improved bid, Isak will not be allowed to leave the club this summer. He has a contract until 2028, meaning the Magpies face little pressure to agree to a sale this summer.
Howe has publicly insisted there is still a way back for Isak at Newcastle and has openly discussed his optimism towards a potential return to training for the striker, who is said to have shown “no interest” in playing for Newcastle again.
Isak is expected to miss Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday. Interestingly, their second fixture on the calendar is a visit from Liverpool on Aug. 25.