Eddie Howe Responds to Alexander Isak ‘Fury’ Amid Liverpool Standoff
Eddie Howe protested his ignorance to claims that Alexander Isak had been told he was barred from joining Liverpool this summer without denying the possibility that those discussions took place in his absence.
The Newcastle United manager has cut an increasingly exasperated figure throughout this ongoing saga. After Liverpool’s concrete interest in the Sweden international emerged earlier this summer, it became readily apparent that Isak wanted to leave Tyneside.
Isak has been forced to train away from the rest of his teammates while Newcastle have rebuffed every advance from the reigning Premier League champions thus far.
Howe has previously threatened disciplinary action should Isak’s attitude remain unchanged and confirmed recently that his star striker would not be involved in any first-team activities at this point. Effectively ruled out of next weekend’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa, it remains to be seen if Isak will feature in Newcastle’s tantalising clash with Liverpool on Aug. 25—and for which side.
When confronted with reports that Isak had been bluntly told by the club’s board that he was not for sale under any circumstances, Howe admitted: “That’s not something I’m aware of. Of course, there’s discussions going on all the time that I’m not party to. I have no knowledge of that.”
Howe was also asked if he couldn’t simply talk to Isak and smooth over any differences while discussions continued in the background. “If it was that easy, I’d have done it yesterday,” the English boss sniffed.
This firm decision from Newcastle has reportedly caused “acrimony and tension”, with Isak said to be in a state of “fury”, according to The Telegraph. Co-owner Jamie Reuben, who has been leading the club’s transfer negotiations alongside Howe’s nephew Andy in the absence of a permanent sporting director, is described as taking a “belligerent” stance.
The chances of Newcastle changing their position are described as “extremely unlikely” even in the event that they bring in a new striker. The Times report that the Magpies are lining up a £30 million ($40.4 million) bid for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa who is expected to play alongside Isak.
Newcastle have promised to negotiate a new contract with their unhappy forward which will significantly increase his salary, but only once the window closes.