Alisson Sets New Personal Record in Liverpool's Champions League Win vs. PSG
Alisson played so well against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League that the Liverpool keeper set a new record.
Harvey Elliott's 87th minute winner might steal the headlines following Liverpool's Champions League victory over PSG, but it was Alisson's performance in goal that truly won the match for the Reds. The Brazilian put in a MOTM performance at the Parc des Princes to keep the hosts off the scoresheet.
Alisson made nine saves against PSG, the most he's made in a single match for Liverpool. Since joining the club in the summer of 2018, the keeper has never made as many saves as he did in the first leg of Liverpool's round of 16 tie.
Liverpool were under threat the entire match, constantly pinned in their own half, but Alisson stood tall and kept his side in the game until Elliott's heroics secured the 0–1 victory.
PSG tallied 27 total shots and 10 on target over the course of 90 minutes. The French giants momentarily thought they found the breakthrough in the 20th minute of the match, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's effort was wiped away by VAR for offside.
Other than that, PSG could not find the back of the net against one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Arne Slot's squad now get to head into the second leg at home with a one-goal advantage, largely thanks to Alisson.
The deciding match of the tie kicks off at Anfield on Tuesday, Mar. 11.