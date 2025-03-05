PSG 0–1 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Liverpool Grab Crucial Lead in Champions League Round of 16
Liverpool defeated Paris Saint-Germain in their first leg of the Champions League round of 16 taking a one goal lead back to Anfield.
The Reds were lucky in the first half to not concede. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had the ball in the back of the net, but was ruled offside by VAR. Kvaratskhelia, Bradely Barcola and Ousmane Dembele gave Liverpool's defense trouble all game leading to a shaky moments. This was the first time Liverpool were heavily pinned in all game this season. Alisson was impervious all night keeping PSG off the scoresheet.
It was the same story for most of the second half until the 87th minute. Arne Slot substituted Mohamed Salah for Harvey Elliott just a minute beforehand. Darwin Núñez found Elliott in the box where he beat Gianluigi Donnarumma for the opener. A real smash and grab considering it was Liverpool's first and only shot on target.
PSG will feel like they still have a chance of advancing based on the aggregate score, but Anfield is a different beast.
Check out the player ratings from the Champions League below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
9.2/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
7.0/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
6.9/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.0/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
7.6/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.5/10
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.0/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
5.9/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
7.1/10
LW: Luis Díaz
6.5/10
ST: Diogo Jota
6.3/10
SUB: Curtis Jones (67' for Díaz)
6.5/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (67' for Jota)
6.7/10
SUB: Wataru Endo (79' for Gravenberch)
6.2/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (86' for Salah)
N/A