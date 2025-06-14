Alisson Receives ‘Concrete’ Offer to Leave Liverpool
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been approached by Turkish side Galatasaray over a blockbuster summer transfer, a report has claimed.
Galatasaray are hunting for a replacement for the departing Fernando Muslera and have been linked with a whole host of shot-stoppers across Europe, with Chelsea’s Đorđe Petrović and Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen among those of interest.
Also on the shortlist is Alisson, who has regularly found himself linked with a move away from Anfield. A switch to Saudi Arabia has been suggested, while Florian Plettenberg has confirmed the Brazilian has received a strong approach from Galatasaray.
Alisson, however, wasted little time in rejecting the chance to leave, instead opting to continue with Liverpool for at least the 2025–26 campaign.
Liverpool’s star goalkeeper recently confirmed he is approaching the final year of his contract at Anfield, but also admitted he expects the Reds to trigger a 12-month extension clause to keep him at the club until 2027 at the earliest.
Arne Slot’s side have already started planning for his eventual departure. Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed last summer and has arrived at Anfield this year following a season-long loan back with Valencia.
The £29 million ($39.2 million) signing has publicly vowed to fight Alisson for his spot in Liverpool’s starting lineup, but the Brazilian veteran has no plans to make way any time soon.
20-year-old Ármin Pécsi has also been recruited this summer, but a final decision over his short-term future is yet to be made. Pécsi could depart on loan or be kept around as a third-choice option for Slot’s senior side.