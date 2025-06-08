Alisson Warns New Liverpool Teammate, Drops Major Contract Hint
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker warned incoming shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili that he isn’t planning on going anywhere any time soon.
The Brazilian turns 33 at the start of next season but remains as brilliant as ever. Alisson once again defied expected goals metrics to prevent more goals than the average keeper and was in inspired form on the continent. A player Liverpool boss Arne Slot hailed as “the best goalkeeper in the world” boasted an outrageous save ratio of 89% in the 2024–25 Champions League season.
Mamardashvili’s £29 million ($39.2 million) move to Liverpool was confirmed last summer, but the Georgian custodian spent the previous campaign on loan at Valencia. The 24-year-old did not enjoy his best campaign, although—much like the rest of his teammates—improved in the second half of the season.
A breakout star at Euro 2024, Mamardashvili has previously warned that he is gunning for Alisson’s No. 1 starting spot when he joins Liverpool for the 2025–26 campaign. The club’s current goalkeeper not only has not intention of stepping aside, but warned that he is planning to remain on Merseyside until at least 2027.
“I’ve never been able to plan long term,” Alisson shrugged while on international duty with Brazil this week. “Obviously now I have one year left on my contract and another year of club option, which they will probably exercise.”
There is scarcely a single statistical metric by which Mamardashvili has outperformed Alisson in recent seasons. However, unlike his new teammate, the durable Georgian has only missed three games through injury since joining Valencia in 2022. Over the same period, Alisson has sat out 50 matches.
However, if the injury-prone South American does pull up next season, Mamardashvili won’t have a free run at a spot between the posts.
Liverpool Add Another Candidate to Goalkeeper Carousel
To complicate Arne Slot’s goalkeeper selection decisions even further, Liverpool confirmed the £1.5 million ($2 million) arrival of Armin Pecsi from Puskás Akadémia in a record deal for the Hungarian top flight.
At just 20 years young and with little more than two seasons of senior football under his belt, Pecsi if a signing for the future.
“They see a long-term project that they outlined for me,” the 6'3'' shot-stopper told the Hungarian national team’s YouTube channel. “It’s hard to say this is one sentence because so many matches are analysed in so many different ways, they have data on almost everything that was outlined during the meeting. It was quite astonishing how much attention they paid to every detail.
“Of course it gives me great motivation that such a club, such data analysts decided on my name, that they want to build me. So, that’s definitely my goal, and I want to show them that they chose the right person for the job.”