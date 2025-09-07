Andre Onana ‘Agrees’ Man Utd Exit Before Transfer Deadline
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has agreed to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan for the remainder of the campaign, it has emerged.
With the arrival of Senne Lammens pushing Onana further down the pecking order at Old Trafford, the Red Devils accepted a loan bid from Trabzonspor which does not include the option to make the move permanent next summer.
All that was missing from the deal was Onana’s approval, but it soon emerged that the Cameroon international, while reluctant to walk away from United, was prepared to listen to the Turkish side’s proposal.
Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Onana has accepted the offer and the stopper is now preparing to travel to Türkiye and put the finishing touches on a season-long loan.
The Turkish transfer window does not close until September 12 but Trabzonspor are looking to complete a deal as soon as possible, hoping to welcome Onana straight into their starting line two days after the transfer deadline.
Onana had long been determined to fight for his future at Old Trafford but faced the prospect of being the third-choice option under Ruben Amorim. Lammens is expected to become the new starter, while usual reserve Altay Bayındır had started the first three games of the season ahead of Onana.
A year on loan with Trabzonspor will allow Onana to remain match fit and put himself in the shop window ahead of a potential permanent departure from United next summer.
Should Trabzonspor want to make Onana’s deal permanent, they would have to reach a fresh agreement with United over the 29-year-old, whose contract at Old Trafford still has three years left to run and includes a 12-month extension clause.