Report: Andre Onana’s Verdict on Surprise Man Utd Exit Revealed
André Onana is reported to be open to joining Trabzonspor on a season-long loan after Manchester United reached an agreement with the Turkish side.
Onana has lost his starting spot at United this season, missing out through injury on the opening weekend before sitting on the bench for the Red Devils’ last two Premier League games. His only outing so far has been the error-strewn Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Grimsby Town.
Altay Bayındır has been the preferred starter but even he appears set for a demotion following the summer acquisition of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.
With Onana potentially now third in the pecking order under Amorim, United have accepted a loan bid from Trabzonspor to send the goalkeeper to Türkiye in a move which is awaiting a final decision from Onana himself.
According to The Athletic, the 29-year-old is open to making the move and is waiting to discuss the terms of a possible deal.
United have agreed to offload Onana without a loan fee, while Trabzonspor would not have any purchase clause to make the deal permanent next summer.
The Red Devils hope to get Onana’s salary off the books, while a season-long loan would give him the chance to retain as much of his transfer value as possible ahead of a potential departure in the summer of 2026.
Privately, Onana is thought to have backed himself to reclaim United’s starting spot, even after the arrival of Lammens, but an awareness of the battle at hand has seen the Cameroon international “give serious thought” to joining Trabzonspor.
The Turkish transfer window remains open until September 12, but Trabzonspor want a deal done as soon as possible in the hope of naming Onana in their starting lineup for their first fixture after the deadline two days later.