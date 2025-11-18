Andy Robertson’s Emotional Tribute to Diogo Jota After 2026 World Cup Qualification
Andy Robertson made sure to remember his late former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota after captaining Scotland to their first World Cup appearance of the 21st century.
Scotland defeated Denmark 4–2 in one of the most thrilling games of the November international action, needing a stoppage time goal to qualify for next summer’s tournament. Robertson recognized this was likely his final chance of ever playing in a World Cup and that he had been “in bits” all day.
Robertson and Jota were teammates for five seasons at Liverpool before Jota tragically passed away last July in a car accident alongside his brother André. The Scotsman had a touching tribute for his friend soon after the tragic news. Robertson revealed he was thinking about Jota leading up to qualifying.
“I couldn’t get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today,” an emotional Robertson told BBC Scotland. “We spoke so much together about the World Cup. He missed out on Qatar [2022 World Cup] because of injury. I missed out because Scotland never went.
“We always discussed what it’d be like going to this World Cup and I know he’ll be somewhere smiling over me tonight,” Robertson added. “I just couldn’t get him out of my head all day.”
BBC Scotland commentator and former Scotland international Neil McCann told Robertson, “He’ll [Jota] be watching you in the World Cup next summer.”
“I know,” Robertson replied.
Scotland are projected to be in Pot 3 alongside Ecuador, Australia, Norway, Egypt, Algeria, Paraguay, Tunisia and Ivory Coast. Two more teams will be added following the conclusion of the playoffs.
Scotland, alongside every other qualified nation, will learn their World Cup group stage opponents on Dec. 5.