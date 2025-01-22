Angel City Sign Australian Defender Alanna Kennedy
Angel City FC have announced the acquisition of Alanna Kennedy from English top-flight side Manchester City.
The defender first signed with the Women's Super League side in August 2021, and went on to make 64 appearances across all competitions.
Announcing her departure from the English club in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Kennedy told former teammates: "It has been a privilege to play alongside you all and I wish you all of the continued success for the rest of the season and beyond."
The experienced defender has also starred for Australia on the international stage, making appearances at the 2015, 2019, and 2022 FIFA World Cups. Kennedy has also represented her nation at the last two Olympic Games, including last summer's group stage battle against the USWNT.
Kennedy is no stranger to the NWSL, having made 60 appearances for Orlando Pride before making the move to join English side Tottenham Hotspur. She started her American career with Western New York Flash, helping the club to success in the NWSL Championship in the 2016 season.
Announcing the arrival of Kennedy to Angel City, sporting director and general manager Mark Parsons wrote: “Her international experience with Australia, coupled with her ability to play in multiple defensive positions, makes her a versatile addition to our roster. We look forward to seeing her contribute to the culture and success of Angel City.”
“I am really excited to join Angel City and return to the NWSL, " Kennedy told club media. “I was inspired by the club’s mission and purpose and I am looking forward to arriving in LA and meeting all my teammates. Equally, I am excited to get to work and contribute to the team's success on the field.”
Angel City were far from inspiring in the 2023/24 NWSL season, finishing the home and away campaign in 12th spot. The side were ranked second-last in shutouts achieved, keeping just four clean sheets over the course of the season. Defensive issues were glaringly prominent, with Angel City conceding an average of 1.6 goals per match, ranking them 10th in the NWSL in the field.
Head coach Becki Tweed will be hoping that the introduction of Kennedy will help to bolster her struggling side as the 2025 season quickly approaches.