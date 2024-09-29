Angel Correa's Late Equalizer Rescues Point Against Real Madrid
Real Madrid looked like it had all three points secured against Atlético Madrid until Ángel Correa beat Thibaut Courtois in the 95th minute.
After an underwhelming first 45 minutes, Los Blancos took the lead in the second half off a half-volley from Éder Militão. Jan Oblak had no chance against the right-footed strike and conceded for the first time at home in La Liga.
Courtois celebrated the goal in front of the home fans, prompting the crowd to throw objects onto the pitch. Both sides were forced to retreat to the locker room minutes later after referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer suspended the match.
Coming out from the brief pause, Diego Simeone's side had twenty minutes plus stoppage time to find an equalizer. Correa came on for Conor Gallagher in the 70th minute and would go on to save his side from its first defeat of the season.
The Argentine stayed just onside to blow by Militão, dribble around Courtois and find the back of the net in the dying moments of the match.
The game ended with a 1–1 scoreline and both sides settling for a point. Real Madrid extended its La Liga unbeaten streak to 40 games while Atlético Madrid remains unbeaten in its 2024–25 campaign.
Even after losing to Osasuna yesterday, Barcelona still sits atop the La Liga standings with 21 points. Ancelotti's side now has 18 points, just two ahead of Atlético Madrid.