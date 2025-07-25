Antony: Man Utd Find Two New Suitors, Real Betis Move ‘Unrealistic’
The Saudi Pro League could be Antony’s most realistic escape route from Manchester United this summer, a new report has claimed.
After returning from a successful loan spell at Real Betis across the first half of 2025, Antony found himself swiftly branded as one of United’s numerous unwanted assets. Marcus Rashford has managed to force through a loan move to Barcelona, leaving Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho alongside Antony in the club’s so-called “bomb squad”.
Antony and his fellow outcasts have been left out of the club’s squad for a pre-season tour of the U.S. so that they can focus on securing a move away this summer. A permanent return to Real Betis is the Brazilian’s clear preference but the cash-strapped La Liga outfit have repeatedly insisted that they cannot afford to match United’s financial demands.
No economic restraints exist in Saudi Arabia. Two unnamed top-flight clubs from the Kingdom have been credited with “increasing interest” in Antony by Sky Sports News. The same report rates Betis’ chances of sourcing the funds for the 25-year-old forward as “unrealistic”.
However, Antony is described as keen to “prioritise” a move within Europe’s top five leagues. Speculation surrounding a switch to Como fizzled out just as quickly as it had formed, while Erik ten Hag distanced his new Bayer Leverkusen side from the prospect of being reunited with his former player at United and Ajax.
The Pro League could also prove to be a new home for Malacia. Dutch publication VI claim that United have received a “concrete offer” for the left back, who stands to receive a 30% pay bump should he make the move to Saudi Arabia.
United’s very public lack of faith in so many first-team squad members is peculiar—a player’s valuation will only go in one direction if it is made abundantly apparent that they are unwanted by their current club—and Malacia’s inclusion in this cluster of undesirables is even more puzzling.
The 25-year-old defender went more than 500 days without appearing for United after suffering a serious knee injury. Malacia was afforded eight shaky outings back in the club’s colours during the 2024–25 campaign before he was loaned out to Feyenoord for the remainder of the season.
The Dutch side have not taken up the option of a permanent deal and United’s negotiating position for a player still finding his feet after such a long absence has been gravely weakened by their own actions.