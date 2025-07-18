‘Like a Son to Me’—Erik ten Hag Gives Verdict on Antony Reunion at Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Manchester United winger Antony, but rejected suggestions he could pursue a reunion with the Brazilian this summer.
Antony’s emergence during his first stint under Ten Hag at Ajax ultimately saw United pay £86 million ($115.3 million) to reunite the pair at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, but things did not go to plan for either man in Manchester.
Ten Hag was relieved of his duties two years later and Antony, having already lost his place under the Dutchman, was sent out on loan to Real Betis for the second half of last season, recapturing the form he displayed in the Eredivisie.
With United looking to cash in on Antony permanently this summer, Ten Hag and Leverkusen have been tipped to pursue a move for the 25-year-old, but those rumours have now been put to bed.
“[Antony] has a lot of quality,” Ten Hag told a press conference in Brazil ahead of his side’s first pre-season friendly against Flamengo. “I signed him twice. He was like a son to me and still is.
“We’re not interested in him at the moment, but we’ll see what happens in the future.”
Antony is known to be pushing for a return to Betis, where he managed nine goals and five assists in 26 games. The La Liga side are just as keen to strike a deal but have publicly warned United that their asking price, believed to be around £35 million ($46.9 million), could see talks collapse.
United’s attempts to offload their unwanted players have not yet yielded positive results. Marcus Rashford is holding out for a move to Barcelona, while concrete interest in Alejandro Garnacho is yet to emerge.
Closest to the exit door is Jadon Sancho, who is in talks with Juventus. The Serie A side are believed to have submitted a bid which falls short of United’s asking price.