Man Utd Leave Four Squad Outcasts Off U.S. Pre-Season Tour
Manchester United travel to the U.S. this week to partake in the Premier League Summer Series, but they’ll do so without four players Ruben Amorim is happy to part ways with.
Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Antony have all been left out of the pre-season squad. All four have been linked with moves away from the club this summer transfer window and the decision to omit them from the travelling group reinforces United’s desire to part ways.
The decision comes in the wake of signing former Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha as Amorim re-tools his attacking options. Mbeumo is traveling with the squad and could make his debut stateside this weekend at MetLife Stadium.
Man Utd have moved on their asking price for Garnacho, nearly slashing a potential fee in half to try and accelerate his departure. The Argentine has expressed interest this window in remaining in England with clubs like Aston Villa, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked.
Antony remains linked with a move back to Real Betis after enjoying a loan across the second half of the previous campaign. The Brazilian played an integral role in a sixth-place La Liga finish and a UEFA Conference League final run.
Malacia, like Antony, spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch defender has only made three league appearances for the Red Devils since recovering from a knee injury.
Sancho didn’t play under Amorim last season given previous manager Erik ten Hag loaned the England international to Chelsea. Sancho made 31 league appearances for the Blues and came off the bench in the UEFA Conference League final. After Chelsea reneged on an obligation to buy in his loan deal, they paid a penalty to send the player back to the Red Devils. The former Borussia Dortmund star’s rollercoaster journey to find a stable playing situation continues this summer.
Man Utd travel the U.S. to face West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton in the Premier League Summer Series. The event serves as their last extended tour this summer before facing Fiorentina in their final tune-up.