Antony: Real Betis Director Offers Hopeful Update on Move for Man Utd Winger
Real Betis remain hopeful of re-signing Manchester United winger Antony, following on from his successful loan with the Spanish club in the second half of last season, sporting director Manu Fajardo has confirmed.
Antony enjoyed something of a rebirth in green and white, managing 14 goals and assists in 26 appearances, which included helping Betis reach the UEFA Conference League final.
The Brazilian has since returned to United, where he was left out of pre-season preparations to afford him time to find a new club. However, his future has remained unresolved, despite a mutual desire to head to back to Estadio Benito Villamarín.
The finances behind a permanent transfer have held Betis back, but sporting director Manu Fajardo told reporters at the unveiling of new signing Nelson Deossa this week that finding an Antony agreement continues to be an objective if the numbers will allow it.
“The desire of both parties is for the player to be here,” Fajardo said.
“Every day that passes is a positive reason, and if Antony is here, it's because he’s in the books. The important thing is the sustainability of the club, ensuring that the players and all members of the Real Betis Balompié family are paid. It’s good to think big, but you have to keep your feet on the ground, and it will always be within the estimated financial parameters.”
Betis still need to rely on player departures to make the required space for Antony. “We’ll see how much space we have to finalise the planning,” Fajardo explained.
Betis defender Natan has also expressed hope that Antony will return to Betis.
“Hopefully he can come back and be with us for another year or two. Yes, he’s waiting and we’re all waiting. I think it’s not just me, all of Betis. I hope he comes. Let’s hope, I have hope,” the winger’s Brazilian compatriot told El Chiringuito in Spain.
Ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville explained back in June that while Antony wasn’t a good fit for the Premier League and the English style of football, he is “absolutely suited down to the ground” to the alternative demands of La Liga.
“There is a different tactical awareness, technical ability [in Spain], which is better suited to him,” Neville explained on It’s Called Soccer. “There were players like Kléberson or Diego Forlán; it just didn't quite happen for them [in England], but they had very good careers. Forlán was sensational in Spain, there are players who aren’t suited to a league.”
But if a Real Betis transfer isn’t viable, there could yet be other options for Antony, even his overwhelming desire is Betis. According to Sky Sports, his agent hasn’t ruled out Saudi Arabia, even though two approaches from the wealthy league last month were reportedly rejected by the player.