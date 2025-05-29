Antony Offers Three-Word Man Utd Future Update After Loan Ends
After his loan spell at Real Betis concluded with defeat in the Conference League final, Antony opened up about the uncertain future which lies ahead for him as he is poised to return to Manchester United.
The Brazilian forward has enjoyed a rejuvenation at Real Betis since moving to Seville on a short-term loan in January. Antony wasn’t able to help his temporary employers overcome Chelsea in Wednesday’s European showpiece, failing to create a single chance or force Filip Jörgensen into a difficult save as the Blues rallied to win 4–1.
Now that Betis’ season has come to a conclusion, Antony’s loan has effectively concluded, forcing him back to Manchester United, where he has a contract which stretches until 2027.
“I don’t what will happen in the future, only God knows,” Antony told CBS Sports with a runners-up medal dangling around his neck. “My work is playing and I’m doing that well. I have a lot of affection for Betis, for everyone, but I have a contract with Man Utd and I don’t know what’s going to happen.
“Now I will go to the national team and then on holiday then we will see what happens in the future. I’m very happy here, everyone knows that but I have a contract.”
In the buildup to Wednesday’s final, Antony repeatedly outlined how unhappy he was at Manchester United. The tearful Brazilian revealed how he went “days without eating” during his “difficult times” at Old Trafford.
The 25-year-old even considered retiring during his time in England. “It was a moment when I thought about to stopping playing,” Antony reflected. “I no longer felt that desire to play football because of everything I was going through.”
While that doesn’t sound like a particularly appealing atmosphere to come back to, the finances behind keeping Antony are even less enticing for Betis. Manuel Pellegrini’s side missed out on the riches which come with Champions League qualification. Betis will still have Europa League football to offer, although they may need to negotiate another loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.