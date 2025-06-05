Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Chile: World Cup Qualifying
World champions Argentina are back in action when they travel to Chile but they have little riding on the outcome of Thursday’s match.
La Albiceleste secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the March international break and look destined to finish top of CONMEBOL qualifying. They’re currently eight points clear of second-placed Ecuador with just four games remaining.
Victory in Chile would further cement their place at the summit and given their upcoming opponents are currently languishing in bottom spot having lost over half of their qualifying matches, another triumph looks likely.
Here’s how Argentina could line up for the duel.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Chile (4-3-3)
GK: Emiliano Martínez—Martínez endured a nightmare end to the Premier League season in what was almost certainly his Aston Villa farewell and will be eager for better during the June international break.
RB: Nahuel Molina—The Atlético Madrid defender is Argentina’s first-choice right back having reached a half-century of appearances for La Albiceleste during the March internationals.
CB: Cristian Romero—Romero will still be perched on cloud nine after Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League victory but attention now turns back to the national team, where he will be keen to earn a clean sheet against a Chile side who have scored just nine times in 14 qualifiers.
CB: Nicolás Otamendi—Otamendi’s remarkable international career shows few signs of slowing down anytime soon. The Benfica veteran made his 125th appearance for his country in the 4–1 demolition of Brazil in March.
LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—Tagliafico is another steady option in an experienced Argentina rearguard, with the 32-year-old still fending off younger suitors for his starting left back spot.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—Another Atlético representative in the Argentina squad, De Paul provides the midfield with an abundance of energy and bite. He has been an ever-present in the team for some time.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández enjoyed an impressive second half of 2024–25 with Chelsea from an attacking standpoint, most recently scoring a crucial equaliser in the Europa Conference League final. Argentina will want such creation and ruthlessness from the 24-year-old.
CM: Leandro Paredes—Alexis Mac Allister is missing from Lionel Scaloni’s June squad through injury, opening the door for the experienced Paredes. The Roma midfielder has 72 international caps to his name.
RW: Lionel Messi—Having missed the March international break through injury, Messi returns to the fold for clashes with Chile and Colombia. He arrives in stellar form, too, with seven goal contributions in his last two matches for Inter Miami.
ST: Lautaro Martínez—Martínez will be aiming to recover from Champions League final disappointment with Inter and getting among the goals on Thursday will certainly help lift his spirits.
LW: Julián Alvarez—Alvarez enjoyed an exceptional debut season with Atléti and the goal contributions have been regular in Argentina colors during recent international breaks.