The Number of Days It Took Tottenham to Win a Trophy
The agonising wait is over. After 6,296 days of taunts, barbs and humiliation, Tottenham Hotspur have finally won a major trophy.
Ange Postecoglou made good on his promise to win something in his second season with Spurs as they triumphed over Manchester United in a low-quality Europa League final. At the end of an otherwise disastrous campaign, it offers the Lilywhites some much-needed redemption and supporters a reason to look back fondly on 2024–25.
Tottenham have tasted their fair share of heartbreak in finals since lifting their last piece of silverware aloft many moons ago, but the clock has reset following a memorable night in Bilbao.
Here’s exactly how many days passed between Tottenham’s two most recent trophies.
How Long Did It Take Tottenham to Win Silverware?
It’s been a season in which curses have been broken for English sides. Liverpool have won their first Premier League title in front of supporters, Newcastle United ended their 56-year drought by winning the Carabao Cup and Crystal Palace’s FA Cup triumph was their first major trophy ever. Spurs have now joined the list.
It’s been 17 years since Tottenham last claimed silverware, with the north London side winning the EFL Cup in 2007–08. After a historic victory over rivals Arsenal in the semifinal, they proceeded to beat Chelsea 2–1 in the showpiece event courtesy of goals from Dimitar Berbatov and Jonathan Woodgate.
There have been many close calls since then. Spurs have been beaten three times in subsequent EFL Cup finals and were also agonisingly defeated by Liverpool in the 2018–19 Champions League showpiece. But in winning the Europa League this season they have ended their trophy hoodoo, with just the 6,296 days separating their 2008 League Cup victory and continental triumph at San Mamés.
To put that staggering number into context, Mikey Moore, who was an unused substitute in the Europa League final for Spurs, was only nine months old when the club won the EFL Cup in the noughties.
What Silverware Can Tottenham Win Next Season?
Spurs face an enormous summer in which significant change is expected. Even guiding Spurs to European glory may not be enough to keep Postecoglou in the hot seat. After all, the Lilywhites are currently 17th in the Premier League and have lost 25 of their 59 matches in all competitions.
But perhaps their success in Bilbao can be a catalyst for improvements heading into 2025–26, where they will have the opportunity to win five competitions.
Spurs will have the chance for a quickfire trophy double when they face either Paris Saint-Germain or Inter in the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the season, while they will also have the opportunity—as they do every year—to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Tottenham will not be able to defend their Europa League crown, however, as they have qualified for the Champions League by virtue of winning the continent’s second most prestigious competition. Spurs would be even more unlikely victors of UEFA’s premier title, but they have earned themselves a chance.