Arne Slot Reveals Liverpool Board’s Reaction to 72-Year Slump
Liverpool manager Arne Slot revealed that the club’s decision makers shared the same opinion as him when it comes to the current ruinous run of form.
The defending Premier League champions are in freefall. A desperately limp 3–0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace in midweek was Liverpool’s fifth successive loss against English opposition, their worst glut of domestic results since 1953. They would end that campaign in the relegation zone.
Slot, who enjoyed such a seamless start to life on Merseyside last season, has been notably rocked by this sequence of setbacks. There have been bitter snipes about opposition playing styles, refereeing complaints and, in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s cup tie, Slot even turned on his own squad’s depth—or lack thereof.
The Dutch boss hurriedly rowed back from that particular line of questioning, instead returning to the familiar themes: Liverpool’s struggle with long balls, set pieces and a much-changed set of players.
With spurious rumours circling about his potential sacking, Slot was quizzed on the reaction Liverpool’s board had to this 72-year slump. “They say similar things,” he insisted.
“I speak mainly to Richard [Hughes, sporting director] and once in a while to the others. They also see similar things as what I see. For me the conversations haven’t changed a lot. We always talk about the game and it’s always nicer to talk about the game if you have won than if you have lost.”
As Slot’s side prepared for the visit of an in-form Aston Villa on Saturday night, the Premier League champion again showed some frayed edges. “I can come up with five or six reasons why we are not winning as much or losing as much as we do but, as I say every time, there are never enough excuses to have a run of form as we had now,” he huffed.
“No matter if I could come up with 200 excuses, when you are Liverpool you cannot lose—for me—five out of six, but the reality is six out of seven.”
That last line could be a particular concern for those on Merseyside. Slot openly disregarded Liverpool’s latest result against Palace—presumably because he made 10 changes to the starting XI. This one-eyed stance is eerily similar to the approach taken by Erik ten Hag during his endgame at Manchester United, when he flatly refused to recognise a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur because of a unjustly awarded red card for Bruno Fernandes. He was sacked three days after making that claim.
Slot Argues With Damning Statistics
Heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures, Liverpool had faced 19 of what Opta define as ‘big chances’ from open play—an unwanted tally only newly promoted Burnley (21) could top, per The Guardian. By way of comparison, Arsenal have faced two. Slot took a rather different stance.
“I don’t see us conceding a lot of chances so I don’t see a reason to change our playing style completely,” he shrugged, “but we need to do better in not conceding goals.
“Against [Manchester] United, how many chances did we concede? Against [Eintracht] Frankfurt when we were 3–1 up, we hardly conceded a shot on target. In all the games we played until now we haven’t conceded a lot of chances. Not at all. We do give away a bit more than last season but that has to do with us being 1–0 down so you take a bit more risk.
“But in general I don’t think that our issue is that we concede too many chances. Our issue is we don’t score the chances we create.”