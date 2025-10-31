Liverpool vs. Aston Villa: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool are aiming to avoid a fifth straight Premier League defeat and seventh loss from eight matches when they host Aston Villa on Saturday evening.
The Reds enter the weekend in disastrous form having succumbed to yet another dismal defeat midweek. Having lost at Brentford last weekend, Arne Slot’s much-changed team were beaten 3–0 by Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round—one of the club’s worst Anfield defeats of the modern era and their third loss to the Eagles this term.
The pressure is rising for Arne Slot, who finds himself under the microscope in every post-match interview, and the Dutchman will be desperate to avoid another embarrassment on Saturday against an in-form Villa team. Liverpool haven’t lost five straight league matches since 1953.
Villa will be certain to push them to their limits this weekend and journey to Anfield in polar opposite form to their hosts. Their shock defeat to Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League was an outlier, with the Villans getting back on track with a hugely impressive 1–0 victory over Manchester City last Sunday to extend their winning run to four matches in the Premier League.
While Villa haven’t beaten Liverpool since the 7–2 thrashing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they have managed three draws in their last five matches in this fixture. They know they will leapfrog the Reds this weekend with victory and will be eager to pile more misery on the reigning Premier League champions.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 2 wins
- Aston Villa: 0 wins
- Draws: 3
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Aston Villa
Liverpool 0–3 Crystal Palace - 29/10/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Man City - 26/10/25
Brentford 3–2 Liverpool - 25/10/25
Go Ahead Eagles 2–1 Man City - 23/10/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 1–5 Liverpool - 22/10/25
Tottenham 1–2 Aston Villa - 19/10/25
Liverpool 1–2 Man Utd - 19/10/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Burnley - 05/10/25
Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool - 04/10/25
Feyenoord 0–2 Aston Villa - 02/10/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Liverpool Team News
Slot will revert to a familiar starting lineup against Villa after receiving criticism for his weak selection against Palace midweek. He will be pleased by the return of compatriot Ryan Gravenberch, who returned to training on Thursday after missing the last three matches.
However, Liverpool will be without Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones for Saturday, with Slot saying he’s “99.9%” certain they won’t be involved. That means an undisputed start for Hugo Ekitiké, who was given the night off midweek like the bulk of his first-team clubmates.
Jeremie Frimpong is also sidelined after sustaining an injury on his return to Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, while Alisson is still missing with a hamstring issue. The duo join youngsters Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajčetić and Jayden Danns in the treatment room.
Amara Nallo would not have featured against Villa anyway, but is missing through suspension after being sent off for the second time in only his second Liverpool appearance midweek.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Aston Villa Team News
Villa have a few injury concerns themselves for the journey to Merseyside, with Emiliano Buendía having recently entered the treatment room. The Argentine was spotted on crutches after sustaining an injury in victory over Man City last time out.
Buendía joins Youri Tielemans and Andrés García on the sidelines, both of whom are unlikely to return before the November international break. Harvey Elliott is ineligible to face his parent club Liverpool and will sit out this weekend.
Villa’s early Carabao Cup exit means they enjoyed an empty midweek, allowing them to recover for a crunch clash with Liverpool. The injured Buendía is likely to be Unai Emery’s only change from an excellent win over the Cityzens.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Guessand, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Score Prediction
Form would make Villa favourites for this one, but there’s a sense that Liverpool’s fortunes must change soon and Saturday could provide them with the necessary springboard. In front of the vociferous Anfield crowd and under the floodlights, the Reds will be highly motivated to turn things around.
Villa might be in excellent form, but they haven’t won at Anfield since 2014 and have struggled at the venue since their return to the Premier League back in 2019–20. They will fancy their chances of scoring against a defence that refuses to keep clean sheets, but they will be wary of Liverpool’s immense firepower.
Realistically, it’s a fixture that could go either way, but Liverpool’s home advantage and superior quality means we’re backing them to end their losing streak and return to winning ways.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Aston Villa