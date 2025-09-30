Arne Slot Clears Up Reason for Federico Chiesa’s Surprise Liverpool Absence
Liverpool manager Arne Slot revealed that Federico Chiesa was overlooked for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray due to a minor fitness issue.
The Italy international was a particularly notable absentee from Liverpool’s travelling squad given his strong run of form. Reports immediately after the list was revealed claimed that Chiesa had been overlooked by Slot as a consequence of a “selection decision” rather than an injury.
Slot was quick to contradict that stance. “He got a little niggle, I think it is the word you use here in England, in the last game against [Crystal] Palace,” the Dutch boss told assembled reporters.
“He tried it today, he was on the pitch in the beginning but he couldn’t end the session, so we decided not to take him because in a few days it’s Chelsea again.”
Chiesa is averaging a goal or an assist every 38 minutes he’s on the pitch this season. That impact off the bench may prove crucial in Saturday’s meaty Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but Slot won’t be able to call upon his supersub for an awkward Champions League away tie.
‘Very, Very Good’—Slot Sends Warning Ahead of Champions League Trip
Galatasaray were thumped 5–1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their Champions League opener but Slot was keen to swiftly head off any whisper of complacency. “I have watched that game and for me they were very, very, very unlucky in that game,” the thoughtful coach warned.
“The chances they gave away were only small and it was either the quality of Frankfurt or little bit of bad luck for Galatasaray that they conceded five because if they play the same game again, they will never, ever, ever concede five goals again in that same game because they played much better than the 5–1 showed.”
The reigning Turkish champions have been otherwise imperious this season, racking up seven straight league wins while conceding just twice. Slot hailed Okan Buruk’s side as “a very, very good team” with “a very good manager.”
“So they know what it takes to win the league and know what it takes to win a game of football,” he noted, “so we have to be prepared for that.”