Report: Why Federico Chiesa Is Not in Liverpool’s Champions League Squad
Rather than injury or bureaucracy, Federico Chiesa’s absence from Liverpool’s squad to take on Galatasaray in the Champions League this week is simply a case of personnel preference from Arne Slot.
For all the millions splashed on forwards during Liverpool’s record-breaking summer, Chiesa is arguably the team’s form player. The club’s last three goals have either been scored or assisted by the Italy international who cost £12.5 million ($16.8 million). Despite spending just 153 minutes on the pitch, only two players in the squad—Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitiké—have been involved in more goals than Chiesa this term.
Yet, that still wasn’t enough to earn a spot in the travelling party for Tuesday’s league phase clash with Galatasaray in Istanbul. Chiesa’s absence was particularly conspicuous considering Liverpool had very publicly made the Italian available for selection in the competition.
Taking advantage of a new UEFA directive, the Reds were able to add Chiesa to their Champions League squad after the severity of Giovanni Leoni’s ACL injury forced him out of contention for selection.
The excuse of an injury—which plagued Chiesa for much of his debut season on Merseyside last term—also can’t be used. James Pearce of The Athletic reports that Chiesa is not struggling with any fitness issues but has missed out due to a “selection decision.”
Slot’s 21-man travelling party includes Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha as options on Chiesa’s favoured left flank while Salah is the only right-sided forward on his way to Istanbul. Hugo Ekitiké is available once again having served his domestic suspension in the defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend, while record signing Alexander Isak could very well lead the line.
Liverpool’s Travelling Squad vs. Galatasaray
Goalkeepers
- Alisson
- Giorgi Mamardashvili
- Freddie Woodman
Defenders
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Conor Bradley
- Joe Gomez
- Virgil van Dijk
- Ibrahima Konaté
- Milos Kerkez
- Andy Robertson
Midfielders
- Ryan Gravenberch
- Wataru Endo
- Dominik Szoboszlai
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Curtis Jones
- Florian Wirtz
Forwards
- Mohamed Salah
- Alexander Isak
- Hugo Ekitiké
- Cody Gakpo
- Rio Ngumoha