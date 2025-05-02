Arne Slot Shares Jurgen Klopp Message After Liverpool Title Win
Arne Slot has written his name into Liverpool history books in just his first season.
Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions after defeating Tottenham Hotspur on Apr. 27. Slot, in his first year in charge, capitalized on a strong start and stumbles from Manchester City and Arsenal. He was asked in the build-up to Chelsea who the most famous person was to reach out and congratulate him on the title.
Arne Slot Shares Jurgen Klopp Message After Liverpool Title Win
"I assume that's Jürgen. What did he have to say? What most of them said. So that was congratulations and now you know how special of a club it is, now you are part of the history as well – these kind of things. He was really happy for me, for the players, for the staff, for the fans, like we all know Jürgen. Maybe I forget a few but I think he was the most famous one," Slot said.
Klopp, famously at Anfield after his final game in charge, urged fans to get behind Slot as he was coming in. He asked fans to sing his name to the tune of "Live is Life" by Opus which fans might know from iconic videos of Diego Maradona warming up for Napoli.
Slot repaid the favor nearly a year later after winning the title by asking fans to sing Klopp's name to the same tune.
Slot's singing was interrupted by Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk, two of Klopp's brightest stars, showering him with champagne.
The manager isn't letting Liverpool take their foot off the gas either with four games remaining in the season. He views Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace as precursors to next season. Liverpool challenged for every competition they were in this season, but came up short in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Many expected Liverpool to take a step back in Slot's first season, but the Dutchman proved they are here to stay in trophy contention each season.