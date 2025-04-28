When Will Liverpool Receive the Premier League Trophy?
Liverpool were crowned as Premier League champions after thumping Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
Arne Slot's side have dominated the division and claimed their 20th English league title with a month of the season remaining. The Dutch coach has led the Reds to the promised land in year one following the exit of Jurgen Klopp, who oversaw the club's maiden Premier League success during the Covid-hit 2019/20 campaign.
It was a party on Merseyside in the aftermath of Sunday's emphatic victory which confirmed Liverpool's status as champions, but the Reds will have to wait a little while until they get their hands on the Premier League trophy itself.
When Liverpool Will Be Crowned Premier League Champions?
Despite officially winning the title on Sunday, with four games to go, Liverpool have to wait until their final home game of the season to lift the trophy. It's a Premier League tradition. Well, unless the title hasn't been decided heading into the final day and the eventual champions are playing away from home.
So, Virgil van Dijk will hoist the trophy high after FA Cup finalists Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Sunday 26 May - the final day of the season. All players who have made at least five Premier League appearances this season will receive a winners medal, and Mohamed Salah is likely to get his hands on both the Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season prize, which will be distributed during Liverpool's title ceremony.
The Reds' early title triumph means celebrations will last for weeks, and it's poised to be a hectic bank holiday on Merseyside next month with Liverpool's trophy parade scheduled for Monday 27 May. Approximately 750,000 rocked up for the club's parade after their latest Champions League success in 2019, and we can expect a similar number to cap off their second bank holiday of the month in style.
Celebrations in the wake of Liverpool's first Premier League title triumph were relatively subdued as a result of the Covid restrictions, so supporters will be keen to make the most of this achievement.
How Many Times Have Liverpool Won the Premier League?
Liverpool's supporters endured a 30-year top-flight title drought that Manchester United, currently in the midst of their own crisis, hope will not become their reality.
Their success under Slot is just the second time they've lifted the Premier League title since the formation of the division in 1992 – Jurgen Klopp's 2019/20 title win, played out during the Covid-19 pandemic, the only other time supporters have been able to rejoice.
Better still, Liverpool are now back level with Manchester United on 20 top-flight league titles and are overwhelming favourites, certainly while Slot is at the helm, to retake the lead in the years to come.
Most titles in the top-flight of English football
Rank
Club
League Titles
1=
Manchester United
20
1=
Liverpool
20
3
Arsenal
13
4
Manchester City
10
5
Everton
9