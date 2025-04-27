Liverpool 5–1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player Ratings As Reds Clinch Premier League Title at Anfield
With four matches still to play in the 2024–25 season, Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions in front of an emphatic crowd at Anfield.
After putting together a stellar Premier League campaign, Liverpool came into their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur only needing a draw to be crowned the newest champions of England. It was Ange Postecoglou's men, though, who got on the scoresheet first. Dominic Solanke headed home the opening goal of the match in just the 12th minute, silencing Anfield.
Liverpool would not be kept quiet for long. Four minutes later, Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a pass across the face of goal to Luis Díaz, who slotted home the equalizer in his 100th appearance for the Reds. Soon after, Alexis Mac Allister rifled a spectacular left-footed strike from distance into the roof of the net. Then Cody Gakpo kept the party going with a goal of his own in the 34th minute.
It only felt right that Mohamed Salah also found the back of the net on the day Liverpool clinched the league title. The Egyptian winger has starred for the Reds all season long and capped off the club's Premier League campaign by taking a photo with the crowd at Anfield. The goal also made more history for Salah; the 32-year-old has now scored the most goals (185) by an international player in Premier League history.
By the time Destiny Udogie scored an own goal to put the hosts up 5–1, Liverpool were already celebrating their Premier League title. The Reds have now won 20 league titles, equaling Manchester United's record as the most in English top-flight history. In his debut campaign, Arne Slot dethroned Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to bring championship glory back to Liverpool.
Check out the player ratings from Liverpool's tile-clinching victory below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
6.6/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
7/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.2/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.4/10
LB: Andy Robertson
6.7/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
8/10
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
8.6/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
8.2/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
8.8/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
8.1/10
ST: Luis Díaz
7.7/10
SUB: Curtis Jones (68' for Szoboszlai)
6.6/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (68' for Gakpo)
6.4/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (76' for Díaz)
6.4/10
SUB: Wataru Endō (76' for Alexander-Arnold)
6/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (83' for Mac Allister
N/A