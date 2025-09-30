Galatasaray 1–0 Liverpool: Three Takeaways as Reds Fall Flat in Istanbul
Liverpool succumbed to another defeat on Tuesday night, as they were beaten by Galatasaray in their second league phase outing of the 2025–26 Champions League.
Victor Osimhen’s early penalty proved to be the difference on what was a concerning night for Arne Slot, just three days removed from the Reds suffering their first loss of the new season at Crystal Palace.
His team failed to muster a response after their early setback, with the rugged hosts always looking the more likely to score the game’s second goal. Liverpool’s lack of balance and cohesion meant they failed to sustain any pressure, and Slot has plenty to ponder ahead of the weekend’s clash with Chelsea.
Here are three takeaways from the game.
Back-to-Back Defeats
Liverpool have lost back-to-back games under Slot for just the second time since the Dutchman succeeded Jürgen Klopp on Merseyside.
They were outplayed at Selhurst Park on Saturday, eventually losing at the death, and were outfought in Istanbul on Tuesday night, struggling to lay a glove on their determined hosts after a bright enough opening.
While they appeared predictable in wide areas and bereft of conviction when possession went through midfield, Hugo Ekitiké’s display, especially in the first half, was a positive. However, Slot still has to find a way of ensuring both he and Alexander Isak can work in harmony. Both players are simply too good to be left on the bench, which may raise more issues regarding balance.
While their attack fell flat, the primary concern was Liverpool‘s caginess at the back. Slot had seemingly evolved the Reds into a controlled and measured unit off the back of Klopp’s rock-and-roll, but the Premier League champions have so far struggled to assert any sense of distinct authority at the start of 2025–26. In Istanbul, they appeared ruffled by the intensity generated from the stands and the aggression of the Gala players, who pounced upon an unsure Liverpool performance that was laden with mistakes.
There’s no sense of crises brewing within Slot’s ranks, but the Dutch boss desperately requires alternate solutions in multiple areas of the pitch. These two setbacks were coming.
Slot’s Double Change Fails to Inspire
Mohamed Salah’s slow start to the season meant Slot was happy to place him on the bench here, with the Egyptian last appearing as a substitute in a non-dead rubber Champions League fixture almost three years ago.
On that occasion, Salah scored three times in a blink of an eye at Ibrox, and Slot would’ve been desperate for anything remotely similar at RAMS Park.
The winger entered the fray along with Alexander Isak and Conor Bradley just after the hour mark, with Ekitiké shifting wide to replace the predictable Cody Gakpo. Salah, meanwhile, replaced Jeremie Frimpong, who certainly doesn’t yet look capable of filling his void when the African Cup of Nations rolls around.
While there was initial hope as Isak broke in behind and got a shot off on goal, the game then sunk into a familiar pattern. Liverpool huffed and puffed, but made an error which sapped their momentum. Salah nor Isak were able to get into the game, and the Reds were unable to generate any notable late pressure as a result.
Galatasaray defended with grit and hostility, but it was made all too easy by their opponents’ lethargy.
Concerns Over Alisson
To make matters worse for Liverpool on a sombre night, it looks like they’re going to be without Alisson for the upcoming period.
Liverpool’s No. 1 was forced off after making a save from Osimhen off the back of a loose Ibrahima Konaté pass that typified their performance.
It’s not yet clear what injury Alisson sustained, but he was immediately in discomfort after pouching the Nigerian’s effort with a smart low stop. He was replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili, who now looks set for a run in the team.
And given how Liverpool have generally defended at the start of the new season, the Georgian shot-stopper could be in for a busy few weeks.