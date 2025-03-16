Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings as Arsenal Win London Derby
Arsenal defeated Chelsea at home in the Premier League capturing all three points in a London derby.
Fresh off of advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals, Arsenal came into the game having not won in a month domestically. Despite having three fit attackers, Mikel Arteta still went with Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker up top flanked by Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. The decision paid off as the Spaniard scored from a corner 20 minutes in. The goal was Arsenal's first from a set piece in the league since December.
Chelsea sans Cole Palmer were poor in attack as they struggled to create clear opportunities. Marc Cucurella nearly scored again, but a save from David Raya saw the ball trickle just behind for a corner. It was a physical affair with six yellow cards handed out during the game.
Arsenal now trail Liverpool by 12 points with both teams having played 29 games. Chelsea keep their position in fourth, but are just one point ahead of Manchester City and two points ahead of Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
8.2/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
7.7/10
CB: William Saliba
7.2/10
CB: Gabriel
7.2/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
7.1/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
8.0/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.0/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.2/10
RW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.4/10
ST: Mikel Merino
7.5/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
6.9/10
SUB: Ethan Nwaneri (79' for Martinelli)
6.3/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (90' for Ødegaard)
N/A
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Robert Sanchez
6.4/10
RB: Wesley Fofana
6.5/10
CB: Levi Colwill
7.0/10
CB: Benoit Badiashile
6.9/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
6.6/10
CM: Reece James
6.5/10
CM: Moises Caicedo
7.1/10
AM: Enzo Fernandez
6.1/10
RW: Jadon Sancho
6.5/10
LW: Christopher Nkunku
6.2/10
ST: Pedro Neto
5.7/10
SUB: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (76' for Nkunku)
6.2/10
SUB: Tyrique George (76' for Sancho)
6.2/10
SUB: Romeo Lavia (82' for James)
N/A
SUB: Malo Gusto (86' for Fofana)
N/A
SUB: Tosin Adarabioyo (86' for Badiashile)
N/A