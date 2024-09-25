Arsenal Set to Start 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper in Carabao Cup
David Raya won't be in goal when Arsenal takes on Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The 29-year-old shot-stopper suffered a slight knee injury in Arsenal's 2–2 draw vs. Manchester City at the weekend. Raya has played every minute of Premier League and Champions League action this season for Arsenal, conceding three goals while keeping four clean sheets in total.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would've opted to give backup goalkeeper Neto minutes but he can't feature as he already appeared in the Carabao Cup for Bournemouth in late August.
Instead, 16-year-old Jack Porter is set to get the nod in between the stick, per The Athletic's James McNicholas. Porter is said to have been impressing behind the scenes at Arsenal, taking part in more first-team training sessions in recent weeks.
Porter was included on Arteta's bench in the 0–0 draw at Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League league phase. He's yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners but could become the team's second-youngest player after Ethan Nwaneri should he start against Bolton. Nwaneri made his debut at 15 years and 181 days old a couple of seasons ago while Porter is 16 years and 72 days old.
Arteta is dealing with numerous injuries in his squad that force him to rotate for the midweek cup match. Oleksandr Zinchenko's calf injury has him sidelined for the next few weeks while Martin Ødegaard is recovering from an ankle problem suffered on international duty.
Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are all dealing with minor injuries with could return to action this weekend in the Premier League. New signing Mikel Merino has yet to make his Arsenal debut and is targeting a return to the pitch in late October.