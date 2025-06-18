SI

Arsenal 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Gunners Play Liverpool, Tottenham, All Key Dates

The Gunners are looking to take the final step and break their 21-year Premier League title drought.

Toby Cudworth

Arsenal have finished as runners-up for three successive seasons.
Arsenal's fixtures for the 2025–26 Premier League season have been confirmed, with Mikel Arteta’s side kicking off against Manchester United on the opening day.

The Gunners have finished as runners-up for the past three seasons, falling short to Manchester City and Liverpool, and will undoubtedly have their hearts set on winning a first Premier League title since 2004.

Their opening day clash is followed up with games against Leeds United and Liverpool, while their first encounter with City falls just five weeks into the campaign.

The two north London derbies against Tottenham Hotspur, winners of last season's Europa League, are slated for November and February, with clashes against London rivals Chelsea straight after on both occasions.

Arsenal close out their season on the final day of the season against Crystal Palace.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).

August

Date / Time

Fixture

17 August—16:30

Man Utd v Arsenal

23 August—15:00

Arsenal v Leeds

30 August—15:00

Liverpool v Arsenal

September

Date / Time

Fixture

13 September—15:00

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

20 September—15:00

Arsenal v Man City

27 September—15:00

Newcastle v Arsenal

October

Date / Time

Fixture

4 October—15:00

Arsenal v West Ham

18 October—15:00

Fulham v Arsenal

25 October—15:00

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

November

Date / Time

Fixture

1 November—15:00

Burnley v Arsenal

8 November—15:00

Sunderland v Arsenal

22 November—15:00

Arsenal v Tottenham

29 November—15:00

Chelsea v Arsenal

December

Date / Time

Fixture

3 December—20:00

Arsenal v Brentford

6 December—15:00

Aston Villa v Arsenal

13 December—15:00

Arsenal v Wolves

20 December—15:00

Everton v Arsenal

27 December—15:00

Arsenal v Brighton

30 December—20:00

Arsenal v Aston Villa

January

Date / Time

Fixture

3 January—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

7 January—20:00

Arsenal v Liverpool

17 January—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

24 January—15:00

Arsenal v Man Utd

31 January—15:00

Leeds v Arsenal

February

Date / Time

Fixture

7 February—15:00

Arsenal v Sunderland

11 February—20:00

Brentford v Arsenal

21 February—15:00

Tottenham v Arsenal

28 February—15:00

Arsenal v Chelsea

March

Date / Time

Fixture

4 March—20:00

Brighton v Arsenal

14 March—15:00

Arsenal v Everton

21 March—15:00

Wolves v Arsenal

April

Date / Time

Fixture

11 April—15:00

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

18 April—15:00

Man City v Arsenal

25 April—15:00

Arsenal v Newcastle

May

Date / Time

Fixture

2 May—15:00

Arsenal v Fulham

9 May—15:00

West Ham v Arsenal

17 May—15:00

Arsenal v Burnley

24 May—16:00

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

