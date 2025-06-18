Arsenal 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Gunners Play Liverpool, Tottenham, All Key Dates
Arsenal's fixtures for the 2025–26 Premier League season have been confirmed, with Mikel Arteta’s side kicking off against Manchester United on the opening day.
The Gunners have finished as runners-up for the past three seasons, falling short to Manchester City and Liverpool, and will undoubtedly have their hearts set on winning a first Premier League title since 2004.
Their opening day clash is followed up with games against Leeds United and Liverpool, while their first encounter with City falls just five weeks into the campaign.
The two north London derbies against Tottenham Hotspur, winners of last season's Europa League, are slated for November and February, with clashes against London rivals Chelsea straight after on both occasions.
Arsenal close out their season on the final day of the season against Crystal Palace.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).
August
Date / Time
Fixture
17 August—16:30
Man Utd v Arsenal
23 August—15:00
Arsenal v Leeds
30 August—15:00
Liverpool v Arsenal
September
Date / Time
Fixture
13 September—15:00
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
20 September—15:00
Arsenal v Man City
27 September—15:00
Newcastle v Arsenal
October
Date / Time
Fixture
4 October—15:00
Arsenal v West Ham
18 October—15:00
Fulham v Arsenal
25 October—15:00
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
November
Date / Time
Fixture
1 November—15:00
Burnley v Arsenal
8 November—15:00
Sunderland v Arsenal
22 November—15:00
Arsenal v Tottenham
29 November—15:00
Chelsea v Arsenal
December
Date / Time
Fixture
3 December—20:00
Arsenal v Brentford
6 December—15:00
Aston Villa v Arsenal
13 December—15:00
Arsenal v Wolves
20 December—15:00
Everton v Arsenal
27 December—15:00
Arsenal v Brighton
30 December—20:00
Arsenal v Aston Villa
January
Date / Time
Fixture
3 January—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
7 January—20:00
Arsenal v Liverpool
17 January—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
24 January—15:00
Arsenal v Man Utd
31 January—15:00
Leeds v Arsenal
February
Date / Time
Fixture
7 February—15:00
Arsenal v Sunderland
11 February—20:00
Brentford v Arsenal
21 February—15:00
Tottenham v Arsenal
28 February—15:00
Arsenal v Chelsea
March
Date / Time
Fixture
4 March—20:00
Brighton v Arsenal
14 March—15:00
Arsenal v Everton
21 March—15:00
Wolves v Arsenal
April
Date / Time
Fixture
11 April—15:00
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
18 April—15:00
Man City v Arsenal
25 April—15:00
Arsenal v Newcastle
May
Date / Time
Fixture
2 May—15:00
Arsenal v Fulham
9 May—15:00
West Ham v Arsenal
17 May—15:00
Arsenal v Burnley
24 May—16:00
Crystal Palace v Arsenal