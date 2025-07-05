Arsenal ‘Advance’ Noni Madueke Negotiations, Enzo Maresca Offers Update
Arsenal are reported to have stepped up negotiations with the representatives of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as they look to sign a new wide forward.
The Gunners are dreaming of signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo but, given the vast cost of such a deal and the complications that come with it, are known to see Madueke as a possible alternative. Reports have suggested Chelsea are open to selling for the right price.
Amid all the uncertainty, Madueke has made four appearances for Chelsea at the Club World Cup, including two starts. Fabrizio Romano states the England international is focused on the tournament as it stands.
Behind the scenes, however, Madueke’s agents are in negotiations with Arsenal, who are said to be “advancing” in talks over a contract.
After Madueke’s latest appearance for Chelsea—off the bench in the victory over Palmeiras—manager Enzo Maresca was asked about the winger’s future, offering a blanket statement that any unhappy players are free to leave.
“Noni has been very important for us during this season,” Maresca began. “Today, again, he has been important.
“But my message to the players and to the club is that I want just players that are happy to be with us. The ones that are not happy, they are free to go. It’s not for Noni, it’s for all the players we have. But again, Noni has been very good during the season and very good tonight.”
Crucially, Madueke is not believed to have expressed a desire to leave Chelsea as it stands.
Madueke has managed 45 appearances for Chelsea so far this season, catching the eye with a return of 11 goals and five assists. However, if he stays at Chelsea, he undoubtedly faces increased competition for minutes as a result of the Blues’ transfer dealings this summer.
Liam Delap has added to the bodies at striker, while João Pedro has also put pen to paper. Estêvão is now heading to Chelsea after playing his final game for Palmeiras, while Jamie Gittens has now completed his move to Stamford Bridge after being spotted on the pitch with the team.
“Jamie was here tonight, he was on the pitch,” Maresca acknowledged. “And he will be with us probably one more day, two days more. And then he will go for a holiday and come back when we’re going to start the new season.”