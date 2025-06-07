Arsenal ‘Agree Shock Deal’ to Sign Struggling Chelsea Goalkeeper
Arsenal are putting the finishing touches on a deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, it has emerged.
The Gunners need a new goalkeeper after seeing Neto’s loan from Bournemouth expire. They wanted Espanyol’s Joan García but appear set to miss out on his signature to Barcelona, sparking surprise interest in Kepa.
Initial enquiries earlier this week revealed a release clause of £5 million ($6.8 million) in Kepa’s Chelsea contract, with the Blues desperate to find a permanent buyer before the world’s most expensive goalkeeper can leave on a free transfer next summer.
As reported by The Athletic, Arsenal have now taken Chelsea up on that offer and are now close to finalising Kepa’s switch across London.
Kepa is understood to have accepted the prospect of battling for minutes at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, who already has fellow Spain international David Raya as his preferred stopper.
With Kepa now on the cusp of a move, he will bid farewell to Chelsea, who paid a whopping £71.6 million ($91 million) to sign the goalkeeper as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois in 2018.
A series of underwhelming performances saw Kepa ultimately lose his spot as Chelsea’s starter. He joined Real Madrid on loan in 2023–24 as cover for the injured Courtois, before reinvigorating his career with Bournemouth this year.
Arsenal are said to have been impressed by Kepa’s performances and attitude during his time at Bournemouth, making his acquisition a low-risk decision for the Gunners.