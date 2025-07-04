Report: Arsenal Agree to Terminate Contract of Injured Defender
Arsenal are reported to have reached an agreement with Takehiro Tomiyasu to terminate the Japan defender’s contract.
Tomiyasu managed just six minutes of action last season and underwent surgery on a knee injury in February which is expected to keep him on the sidelines until December, having missed the start of the 2024–25 campaign with another knee issue.
His contract expires in 2026, meaning Arsenal would have looked to sell Tomiyasu this summer but, with no suitors emerging because of his injury status, BBC Sport note a decision has been made to terminate the 26-year-old’s contract.
An agreement has been reached with Tomiyasu, who will now leave Arsenal this summer instead.
Tomiyasu was a regular feature for Arsenal during the 2023–24 season, starting 10 times in the Premier League and often coming off the bench at left-back, but the Gunners have since bolstered in defence to cover for his absence.
Myles Lewis-Skelly has emerged as the favoured starter at left-back, with Riccardo Calafiori also comfortable in the role. On the other side of defence—Tomiyasu’s preferred position—the minutes have been shared between Jurriën Timber and Ben White.
That competition for minutes has already seen Kieran Tierney depart for Celtic, and Oleksandr Zinchenko is also thought to be available for transfer.
Mikel Arteta hopes to recruit another central defender this summer and is pursuing Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera. The 21-year-old’s contract also expires in 2026.
A bid worth a reported £15 million ($20.5 million) is understood to have been rejected. Valencia are trying to tie the highly rated youngster down to a new contract but may be forced to sell later in the window if Mosquera continues to reject their advances.